Key takeaways
-
President Joe Biden has a lot of important decisions to make in coming months, which will affect the Federal Reserve.
-
We expect President Biden will re-nominate Fed Chair Jerome Powell as Chair.
-
We expect governor Lael Brainard will succeed Randy Quarles as Vice Chair for Supervision but Quarles may choose to stay on the board as an ordinary governor.
-
We expect Richard Clarida, which term as both governor and vice chair expires soon, to leave the board. This would mean that Biden has another vacant seat to fill (besides the one already vacant) and most likely is searching for a new Vice Chair.
-
President Trump nominated Powell on 2 November 2017, which was later than for Bernanke (25 August 2009 and 24 October 2005) and Yellen (9 October 2013). Hence we expect an announcement within two months.
-
The Federal Reserve Banks of Boston and Dallas are both looking for a new President amid Fed trading scandal. Biden is not part of these discussions.
-
Although it is important to notice in what direction the Fed goes, we do not expect major changes to how the Fed conducts monetary policy overall. The Federal Reserve is usually very consensus-based, also heavily relying on staff. That said, the shift in voting rights among regional Presidents make the FOMC more hawkish, all else equal.
-
Looking at recent Fed communication, not much have changed. We still expect the Fed to announce tapering at the next meeting in November and is likely to conclude tapering in Q2 22. We expect the Fed to hike the target range twice in H2 22 (September and December).
-
The blackout period ahead of the next FOMC meeting starts on Saturday 23 October.
Fed chair: We expect Biden to re-nominate Jerome Powell
The most important question is whether President Joe Biden will re-nominate current Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whose term as Fed chair expires on 5 February. Not long ago it seemed likely but the Fed trading scandal has definitely hurt Powell’s reputation, see e.g. The Hill. It is not long ago Senator Elizabeth Warren (left-wing Democrat) called Powell a “dangerous man”. The left-wing Democrats are not only concerned about the trading scandal but also relaxation of regulation. It is, however, not a big surprise. When Powell was approved in 2017, Warren was the only one (also among Democrats) voting against Powell’s nomination in the Senate Banking Committee, see AP News.
We stick to our view that Biden will re-nominate Powell (which also seems like the consensus view). It was unprecedented when former President Donald Trump did not renominate Janet Yellen as Fed Chair and if Biden chooses someone else, it is difficult to say the central bank is as independent as before. At least all future Presidents can say it is now common practice to replace the incumbent Fed chair. Is Biden really different from Trump if he does exactly the same?
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.1600 amid upbeat mood, USD pullback
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1600, as the US dollar extends hotter US inflation-led losses amid an upbeat market mood. FOMC minutes point to November/ December taper. US remains hopeful of reaching deal with EU on steel tariffs by end-October. US PPI, Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD advances to 1.3700, Brexit back in vogue
GBP/USD is testing 1.3700, under demand from upbeat Brexit news, BOE rate hike bets and the US dollar retreat. EU released its plan on Wednesday for a reduction of post-Brexit checks on goods. Brexit updates, US data in focus.
XAU/USD’s additional upside hinges on a daily close above 200-DMA
Gold price eases from monthly tops amid bets of earlier Fed rate hike. Treasury yields attempt a bounce amid upbeat mood, focus shifts to US PPI. Gold price faces rejection at 200-DMA, will it manage to recapture it?
Shiba Inu price awaits 42% rally as bulls tackle one last key resistance
Shiba Inu price appears to be consolidating following its tremendous rally of over 340% in early October to a swing high of $0.00003528. SHIB has presented a continuation pattern and is nearly at the brink of a make-or-break point.
US September CPI: Inflation supports a November taper
Consumer inflation rises 0.4% in September to 5.4% annually, highest in 13 years. Food and gasoline climb 1.2% on the month, 4.5% and 42.1% on the year. Core CPI gains 0.2%, as forecast, to 4% yearly.