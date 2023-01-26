The British Pound is testing the $1.2400 level this week, above which it failed to consolidate in the middle of last month. The GBPUSD has yet to trade consistently higher since last June.
Looking at the entire rally from September's historic lows at 1.0327, the retreat from December's highs to 1.19 is a fairly common Fibonacci retracement to the 76.4% area of the original move, though not the classic 61.8%.
Technically, two important moving averages, the 50- and 200-day moving averages, acted as support in early January, preventing the pair from falling any further while allowing it to take some profits from the initial rally.
The pattern now suggests that GBPUSD has the potential to rise to 1.37-1.38, where the highs of last January and the 161.8% level of the first wave of the rally are concentrated. A move in this direction has every chance of becoming the main trend this year, although we expect a very significant battle for 1.300 over the next few quarters.
However, the tactical stance is more cautious. The pound has been hitting a glass ceiling just above 1.2430 for over a week now. The inability to rewrite the previous highs is not a formal signal for further growth.
At the same time, a divergence with the Relative Strength Index is forming on the daily timeframe, as the price's repeated highs are coming from the index's lower local peaks, which is a bearish signal.
Without a strong rally above 1.2430, we should be prepared for a deeper local correction. The area of the January lows, also crossed by the 200 SMA, looks like a good target for another pullback.
A deeper correction towards 1.1630, where 61.8% of the recent rally and last October's local peak are located, cannot be ruled out. Such a full-blown correction would fully recharge the pound bulls and pave the way for further growth.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
US Dollar holds near multi-month lows as focus shifts to US GDP – LIVE
The US Dollar is having a difficult time finding demand on Thursday as investors gear up for the high-tier US data. The US economy is forecast to grow at an annual rate of 2.6% in the fourth quarter and investors will asses how this data will impact the Fed's policy outlook.
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0900 ahead of US GDP
EUR/USD is holding steady at around 1.0900 in the European session. The US Dollar consolidates near multi-month lows amid weaker Treasury yields and a cautious risk tone. Investors refrain from placing fresh bets on EUR/USD ahead of the critical US GDP release.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2400, US GDP in focus
GBP/USD is struggling to extend the previous gains at around 1.2400 in the European trading hours. The US Dollar is licking its wound alongside weaker US Treasury yields amid dovish Fed bets and pre-US GDP anxiety.
Gold remains on the back foot below $1,940, awaits US GDP
Gold price is struggling to find its feet below $1,940 in the European session. Gold traders turn cautious ahead of the critical US GDP release, which could have a significant impact on the market sentiment, as well as, the US Dollar valuations.
Shiba Inu in descent as profit-taking accelerates among early bulls
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is gearing up for the first real test of the year as US GDP numbers are coming out later this Thursday. From a technical point of view, the price action on the screen is not really painting a rosy picture.