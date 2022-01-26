Metals are trying to shine ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting. So far, they are pretty shy, but the small movements seen now can develop into something bigger in the near future. Today we won’t talk about gold or silver but only platinum, which out of those three actually has the biggest chance to succeed.
Platinum is currently in a place that’s absolutely crucial for its future. The price is on the crossing of two resistances: a horizontal and a dynamic one. The horizontal is the area around 1025 USD, which has proved to be effective in 2018 and 2020 (orange). The dynamic one is the mid-term down trendline (blue), connecting lower highs since the beginning of the 2021.
A breakout of these two resistances – as in the price closing the day above them - would be an amazing long-term buy signal. That would be the first but very important step towards reaching highs from early 2021.
Of course, on the other hand, failing to break that resistance and in consequence bouncing off it, would be a strong sell signal.
Which one will Platinum choose? I guess we’ll find out pretty soon with a little help from the Fed. There’s a clear scenario, whichever way platinum moves.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1300 as dollar keeps its strength ahead of Fed
EUR/USD is trading in the negative territory below 1.1300 on Wednesday as markets wait for the FOMC to announce its policy decisions following its two-day meeting. The US Dollar Index holds above 96.00 ahead of the American session, supported by the modest recovery seen in US Treasury bond yields.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3500 for now on improving sentiment
GBP/USD is posting modest daily gains above 1.3500, supported by the positive shift seen in market sentiment. The UK's FTSE 100 Index is rising more than 1.5% and S&P Futures are up 2.4% ahead of the Fed's policy announcements.
Gold on the defensive below $1,850, focus remains on FOMC
A combination of factors dragged gold away from over two-month high touched on Tuesday. A recovery in the risk sentiment, Fed rate hike bets acted as a headwind for the commodity.
Dogecoin short squeeze will launch DOGE to $0.25
Dogecoin price has been on a wild ride over the past few weeks. After gaining more than 50% between January 11 and January 15, DOGE dropped a further 44% to print new nine-month lows.
Bank of Canada Rate Decision Preview: No surprises for a 25bps rate hike Premium
BOC to keep the overnight rate steady at 0.25% at its first policy meeting of 2022. A surprise 25-bps rate hike cannot be ruled out amid hotter Canadian inflation, labor market.