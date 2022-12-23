Investors got some superficially good news on the economy this week. But it turned out to be bad news for markets.
Although they’ve bounced back a little today, equities and precious metals markets sold off on Thursday following government data showing that the economy grew faster than expected in the third quarter. GDP was revised upward to a 3.2% annual pace from July through September.
Of course, a lot has happened since then, including additional rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. It will be well into next year before the full impact of higher borrowing costs get reflected in the economy.
But the backward-looking positive GDP number makes it more likely that the Fed will hike again at its next meeting. And since markets are forward looking, they are now pricing in that likelihood.
Looking ahead to 2023, inflation risk, recession risk, and interest rate risk could continue to weigh on financial assets. In that environment, precious metals have the potential to emerge as appealing safe-haven assets.
Stock market bulls encouraged by government economic data see the potential for the U.S. economy to avoid moving into a deep recession next year. However, currency traders weren't too impressed with the officially reported 3.2% GDP growth. Instead of rushing in to bid up the U.S. dollar against foreign currencies, they showed little interest in buying Greenbacks.
The U.S. Dollar Index is trading slightly lower overall for the week. The massive spike in the Federal Reserve note's exchange rate seen earlier this year seems to be in a longer-term trend of reversing lower.
The U.S. government has leveraged the currency as a political weapon against Russia and other geopolitical foes. But hopes that cutting off Russia from the global financial system would bring it to its knees economically and force an end to the war in Ukraine appear to have been misplaced.
The war continues to drag on. And Russian President Vladimir Putin remains undeterred by economic sanctions and other forms of international pressure.
This week Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy met with President Joe Biden and spoke before Congress to beg for billions more in aid. Although there is growing skepticism among the public about continuing to fund Ukraine's war effort, the Washington establishment seems intent on doubling down.
GOP Senate Leader Mitch McConnell said aid to Ukraine was the Republican party's number one priority. His priorities evidently don't include fiscal restraint or getting control over the ballooning national debt – which is set to become a lot more expensive to service in the coming years thanks to rising interest rates.
Deteriorating U.S. finances and escalating geopolitical tensions are driving many central banks around the world to divest from dollars to load up on gold. Central bank gold buying has surged dramatically this year – and not just by Russia, China, and other big players. Countries across Europe and the Middle East are also boosting their gold holdings.
Here's some of what top precious metals analysts including Lynette Zang are saying about these developments:
Lynette Zang: We've got global central banks that have now been accumulating more gold than they ever have historically, just through the third quarter of this year. What do they know? Well, first of all, gold is the primary currency metal. And when they do the overnight resets, this is what they reset it against.
Financial News Anchor: Central banks are stocking up on gold. You may remember JP Morgan himself once said, "Gold is money. Everything else is credit."
Lynette Zang: Yeah, they're loading up. Central banks are around the world are loading up on gold, the most gold that they've bought since 1967. You've got Qatar, you've got Turkey. I mean, you've got a number of central banks, some surprising ones, that are buying tonnage of gold.
Lynette Zang: They issue currency. They're basically saying, "You need to own gold as a hedge against what we're giving you." And when you realize, and even the Dutch Central Bank, a bar of gold always retains its value. Gold is the perfect piggy bank. It is the anchor of trust in the financial system.
The World Gold Council confirms that central bank gold buying in 2022 is running at its hottest pace in decades. On the flip side, though, individual investors and institutional traders have been pulling cash out of exchange-traded funds and other financial instruments tied to precious metals prices.
Speculative interest in gold and silver may not catch fire until there is more clarity about when the Fed will pause or perhaps reverse course on rate hikes. In the meantime, the supply and demand fundamentals for physical bullion are looking favorable heading into the New Year.
Money Metals Exchange and its staff do not act as personal investment advisors for any specific individual. Nor do we advocate the purchase or sale of any regulated security listed on any exchange for any specific individual. Readers and customers should be aware that, although our track record is excellent, investment markets have inherent risks and there can be no guarantee of future profits. Likewise, our past performance does not assure the same future. You are responsible for your investment decisions, and they should be made in consultation with your own advisors. By purchasing through Money Metals, you understand our company not responsible for any losses caused by your investment decisions, nor do we have any claim to any market gains you may enjoy. This Website is provided “as is,” and Money Metals disclaims all warranties (express or implied) and any and all responsibility or liability for the accuracy, legality, reliability, or availability of any content on the Website.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to small gains above 1.0600 after US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory slightly above 1.0600 on Friday. The data from the US showed that the annual core PCE inflation declined to 4.7% in November and New Home Sales increased by 5.8%. These data, however, failed to trigger a reaction.
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate in daily range near 1.2050
GBP/USD has struggled to make a decisive move in either direction after the US data and stayed within its daily range at around 1.2050. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the Core PCE Price Index declined to 4.7% on a yearly basis in November.
Gold struggles to reclaim $1,800 as US yields edge higher
Gold price retreated modestly after having tested $1,800 during the American trading hours. Following the PCE inflation and New Home Sales data from the US, the 10-year US T-bond yield is up more than 1% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
FTX demands intervention from bankruptcy court over $440 million Robinhood shares
FTX, led by the current CEO, John Ray, is working with the bankruptcy court but not without facing any troubles. The latest in the mix is the ownership over the Robinhood shares tied to Alameda Research, FTX’s sister company.
The consumer believes inflation is coming down, but is this really true?
The new data in the US today is GDP, the Chicago Fed and the usual initial jobless claims. Normally this array of fresh info would be interesting and market-moving, but the markets are only thinly populated these days and may brush off everything out of fear of no exit.