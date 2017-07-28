Options activity: CHF sell-off to be short lived?

Having bottomed out at 0.9438 a week ago, the USD/CHF spot rose to a one-month high of 0.9722 levels in the Asian session today. Another way of looking at the sell-off in CHF is via futures, which have shed close to 300 pips since last Friday.

Despite the sell-off, the Open Interest (OI) positions in the out-of-the-money (OTM) calls have improved shows the preliminary data published by the CME for CHF/USD CHUU7 contract.

Call Summary Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 320 108 130 24 190 84

Put Summary Total ITM OTM OI Chg OI Chg OI Chg 1,767 53 34 1 1,733 52

The jump in the OI positions in 1.06 call and 1.07 call indicates the investors have hedged short CHF futures via long call positions.

Moreover, it is also an indication the CHF weakness is seen as temporary. What adds credence to this argument is the fact that the in-the-money (ITM) put options have hardly witnessed any additions.

Aslo read: EUR/CHF jumps above 1.13, risk reversal turns positive & USD/CHF clocks 13-month high, runs into 23.6% Fib R of 2000 high - 2011 low