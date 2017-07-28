Options activity: CHF sell-off to be short lived?
Having bottomed out at 0.9438 a week ago, the USD/CHF spot rose to a one-month high of 0.9722 levels in the Asian session today. Another way of looking at the sell-off in CHF is via futures, which have shed close to 300 pips since last Friday.
Despite the sell-off, the Open Interest (OI) positions in the out-of-the-money (OTM) calls have improved shows the preliminary data published by the CME for CHF/USD CHUU7 contract.
|Call Summary
|Total
|ITM
|OTM
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|320
|108
|130
|24
|190
|84
|Put Summary
|Total
|ITM
|OTM
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|OI
|Chg
|1,767
|53
|34
|1
|1,733
|52
- The jump in the OI positions in 1.06 call and 1.07 call indicates the investors have hedged short CHF futures via long call positions.
- Moreover, it is also an indication the CHF weakness is seen as temporary. What adds credence to this argument is the fact that the in-the-money (ITM) put options have hardly witnessed any additions.
Aslo read: EUR/CHF jumps above 1.13, risk reversal turns positive & USD/CHF clocks 13-month high, runs into 23.6% Fib R of 2000 high - 2011 low
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.