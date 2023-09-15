The price of US crude oil has impressively surged, surpassing the $90 per barrel mark, which is the highest point since November. This significant increase is attributed to the intentional output reductions by major oil-producing countries such as Saudi Arabia and Russia, which have coincided with record-breaking global consumption levels. However, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned about the ongoing supply cuts made by these two OPEC+ leaders. The IEA's assessment predicts a "significant supply shortfall," which poses a considerable threat to ongoing price volatility. This report was released just a day after OPEC announced that the market is facing a deficit of over 3 million barrels per day in the upcoming quarter, potentially resulting in the most substantial supply shortage in over a decade.
Oil’s wicked ripper is showing few signs of abating just yet. Still, if you believe such stuff implied by the graph below, chart traders may cautiously anticipate a possible pullback in the market. Technical indicators, including the relative strength index, signify that futures are approaching overbought territory, adding to the rationale for this anticipation.
Currently, there are clear indications of short-term strength in the market. Some physical grades are fetching substantial premiums over their benchmarks, a sign that refiners are eagerly acquiring barrels. Additionally, fuels are trading well above crude prices as processors strive to meet the robust demand from end-users, further underscoring the market's scarcity premium.
It's worth noting that heavy fuels, which can be more readily produced from denser Russian and Middle Eastern crudes compared to U.S. shale oil, have seen even sharper price increases than crude and gasoline. According to the Labor Department's report from Thursday, energy prices charged by suppliers surged approximately 11% in August. This surge encompassed notable price hikes in gasoline, which rose by 20%, jet fuel with a 24% increase, and diesel fuel with a substantial 41% rise.
Jet fuel prices have experienced the most significant increase, with prices surging by over 50% on the Gulf Coast since early May. This surge is primarily driven by a substantial rise in Chinese travel demand after Beijing's relaxation of pandemic-related travel restrictions.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0650 as US Dollar retreats on China optimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0650, recovering from the dovish ECB hike inflicted wounds in the European morning on Friday. Optimism surrounding China's stimulus measures and strong economic data is weighing on the safe-haven US Dollar, supporting the pair.
GBP/USD sticks to modest recovery gains around 1.2430
GBP/USD is posting gains near 1.2430 in early Europe on Friday, moving away from a multi-month low. A combination of factors prompts some USD profit-taking, which lends support to the pair. Diminishing odds for more BoE rate hikes might keep a lid on further gains.
Gold recovers further from multi-week low, back above $1,915 level
Gold price builds on the previous day's goodish bounce from the $1,900 mark, or over a three-week low and gains some follow-through traction, for the second successive day on Friday. The momentum lifts the XAU/USD to a three-day peak, around the $1,915-$1,916 region during the Asian session.
Hong Kong legislator responds to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin questioning region's crypto-friendliness
Hong Kong legislator Johnny Ng has invited Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin to the city for first-hand experience of the region’s policies and crypto-related strategies and regulations after the Ethereum executive’s recent comments.
Monetary policy divergence back in focus
Thursday’s US producer prices came in hot, while retail sales were solid and well above forecast. What this means is that the Fed is still in position to be tightening, which on net, should translate to more US Dollar demand.