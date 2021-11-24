It’s Joe Biden against the oil bulls, and oil bulls seem to be gaining the upper hand as oil prices rebounded the day Joe Biden announced to release not 35 but 50 million barrels from the US strategic reserves. This is the biggest amount released from these strategic reserves in the US history, but helas, the barrel of US crude is already up and flirting with the $80 level, and there is little left to be priced on the bearish side, as other big oil consumers like Indian and China announced they will be joining the US effort as well.
China announced it will release some 7 billion barrels, India 5 million barrels, South Korea didn’t specify a volume, and Japan said it will be releasing several DAYS of volume. Several days!
Obviously, such news doesn’t necessarily scare OPEC, but it probably frustrates them. The expectation is that they will hit back at their meeting next week, and their decision will have an impact longer than a couple of days or weeks. This is probably why we are seeing the oil bulls coming back to the market, and yes, there is a chance now that we see the $80 offers cleared and a push above that level into next week’s OPEC meeting. The only thing that Joe could do at this point is to pray for OPEC to not hit back too strong, because if they decided to cut supply for a couple of weeks, Joe’s oil reserves would be very quickly down.
On a side note, it is also said that the US could do much more than this in terms of oil output, but engaging on a bloody oil war is not the best strategy to bring and to keep oil prices at affordable levels.
On other energy news, the Arctic blast brings snow to Europe and the cold weather brings along higher energy prices. Coal futures are surging, and the natural gas futures could start doing so as well, given that problems on the Ukrainian border somehow gets the relationship between Europe and Russia tense, and Russia was supposed to get a historic amount of natural gas to Europe to help taming the soaring nat gas prices.
Popcorn prices in Saudi are exploding as they are rushing on popcorns to watch the… snow show!
Overall, the market sentiment is mixed. Nasdaq is down from an all-time high, as the US short term yields continue pushing higher. The bond traders have been cutting their projections on US inflation as they expect the new Fed Chair Jerome Powell to move aggressively to slow rising consumer prices, as Powell hasn’t been the one downplayingthe rising inflation for months. Therefore, all this aggressive pricing has no reason to be, unless if it’s really for inflation and the fact that the Federal Reserve (Fed) has no choice but to fasten up the QE taper, and to raise rates earlier and faster.
Speaking of raising rates, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) rose its policy rate by another 25bp to 0.75% at today’s meeting as expected, and as expected the move didn’t help the kiwi stay above the 70 cents levels against the US dollar. The hawkish pricing in the US dollar is what drives the pair right now. Due today, a better than expected US growth number could further boost the USD bulls.
In Europe, yesterday’s PMI figures showed price pressures continued to rise for business. (No, really?) Despite strong headline figures, the outlook looks far from optimistic with new lockdown measures in play. Some European Central Bank (ECB) officials are getting tense with the rising price pressures in Europe, especially in Germany and Netherlands which don’t necessarily watch the soaring inflation with a light heart. But the market continues pricing in a dovish ECB. At this point, I am wondering whether the dovishness in the euro is overdone, as Christine Lagarde will likely start facing some opposition to her ultra-dovish stance if inflation in the Eurozone doesn’t ease magically in the coming months. And magic is not something the Germans rely on.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes downside towards 1.1200 ahead of key event risks
EUR/USD is under renewed selling pressure, eyeing 1.1200 ahead of a busy session. The US dollar remains firmer amid hopes of earlier Fed rate hike, which could get confirmed by the FOMC minutes. German IFO, US data eyed as well.
GBP/USD stays depressed below 1.3400 amid Brexit woes
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.3400 amid a broadly firmer US dollar and risk-off mood. EU's Šefčovič signals Brexit deadlock will prevail in 2021. UK PMIs keep BOE rate hike odds on the table. Focus on US data, Fed minutes.
Gold moves away from three-week low, remains below $1,800 Premium
Gold remains on the back foot around 13-day low, keeps 200-DMA breakdown. US President Biden’s nominations for Fed positions fuel rate hike odds and yields. Covid fears, strong DXY exert additional downside pressure ahead of a long economic calendar.
ADA price at risk of 25% drop as eToro to delist Tron, Cardano
eToro recently revealed that the social-trading platform will remove Cardano and Tron for customers in the United States by the end of the year, due to regulatory concerns.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.