In this technical blog we’re going to take a quick look at the Elliott Wave charts of NZDUSD forex pair. As our members know, the pair shows bearish sequences in the cycle from the February 2021 peak. The pair has made 3 waves bounce recently, that has reached our selling zone and gave us good trading opportunities. In the further text we are going to explain the Elliott Wave Forecast and the trading strategy.
NZD/USD H1 Elliott Wave Analysis 05.11.2022
NZDUSD is correcting the cycle from the 0.65682 peak. Recovery has already reached blue box at 0.63552-0.64021 area to complete 2 red recovery. We recommended members to avoid buying the pair while we’re favoring the short side from the blue box. Strategy is selling the pair at the marked zone. Invalidation for the trade would be break above 1.618 fibs extension: 0.64021. As the main trend is bearish we expect sellers to appear at the blue box for 3 waves pull back at least. Once pull back reaches 50 Fibs against the ((b)) black low, we will make short position risk free ( put SL at BE) and take partial profits.
As our members know Blue Boxes are no enemy areas , giving us 85% chance to get a reaction.
NZD/USD H1 Elliott Wave Analysis 05.12.2022
The pair found sellers at the blue box area: 0.63552-0.64021 and made turn lower from there. As a result , members who took short trades made positions risk free ( Put SL at BE) and took partial profits. We got a break toward new lows which makes the pair bearish against the 0.63802 peak in first degree. At this stage we see wave 2 red completed at the 0.6380 high. While mentioned pivot holds, the pair can keep finding intraday sellers in 3,7,11 swings for a further extension down.
