AUDUSD minor resistance at 6950/70 again today (a high for the day exactly here yesterday). A break above 6980 meets strong resistance at 7020/30. Shorts need stops above 7055.
I cannot see a support level where I would attempt along anywhere above the May/June low of 6850/27. A break below 6810 however signals further losses to 6760/50. \NZDUSD has key support at 6230/10 (a low for the day just 11 pips above here yesterday). Longs need stops below 6190. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 6100/6080.
We should have strong resistance at 6390/6410. Shorts need stops above 6430.
USDJPY break higher which holds above 135.55 triggers a buy signal targeting 136.40/60 & 136.90/99, perhaps as far as 137.40/50 this week.
We have important support at 135.55/35 (with a low for the day 12 pips above yesterday). Longs need stops below 135.15. A break lower means this may be a false break higher & we will wait for Friday's weekly close to gauge direction in to next week.
EURJPY tests the June high at 144.15/25. Holding this area (a high for the day here yesterday) forms a double top sell signal. However bear in mind that USDJPY beat the previous high yesterday, so there does appear to be continued weakness in the yen. A sustained break above 144.30 should be a buy signal.
With no sell signal yet, the downside should be limited with minor support at 143.40/20 & strong support at 142.5/65. Longs need stops below 142.45.
EURUSD a low for the day at support at 1.0460/50 with a recovery through minor resistance at 1.0545/55 to hold at last week's high at 1.0600/01. The market is drifting without direction for 4 days. A break higher however could make it as far as resistance at 1.0660/62.
Minor support at 1.0460/50 could hold the downside again today. Below 1.0430 however risks a retest of the double bottom low at 1.0360/50. Longs need stops below 1.0325.
USDCAD shot higher to the target of 1.2995/99. Gains are likely to be limited but above 1.3010 can target 1.3030.
Failure to beat 1.3000 increases the chance of the head & shoulders forming, with neck line at 1.2930/20. A break below 1.2910 is a sell signal initially targeting 1.2870/60. We could pause here but longs look risky. A break below 1.2850 risks a slide to 1.2800.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles around 0.6900 amid recession fears
Weak growth-related data and concerns of an economic slowdown spurred risk aversion on Thursday. AUD/USD is down for a second consecutive day and approaching the June monthly low at 0.6850.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0500 but bears maintain the pressure
The EUR/USD pair eased after EU data showed a sharp deceleration in businesses activity at the end of the second quarter in the Union. US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell fueled recession concerns.
Gold at the brink of a bearish breakout
XAUUSD is gaining bearish traction and is poised to challenge the weekly low. Fed’s Powell testimony spurred risk aversion amid inflation and growth fears. US data pointed to slowing economic progress at the end of the second quarter.
Can 100 new employees lift the Ripple price from the ashes?
Ripple’s XRP price continues treading with mundane price action. Time will tell which direction the digital remittance token heads next.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!