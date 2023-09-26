AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating a prevailing downtrend. The RSI has broken the support line. In this situation, the price is expected to break the 2/8 (0.6408) level downwards and fall to the support at 0/8 (0.6347). The scenario can be cancelled by breaking the resistance level at 3/8 (0.6439), which could drive the price to 4/8 (0.6469).
On M15, the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel is broken. This increases the probability of a further price decline.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD quotes are at the 200-day Moving Average on H4, which indicates the absence of any trend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In this situation, the quotes are expected to test the 3/8 (0.5950) level, break it, and drop to the support at 1/8 (0.5889). The scenario can be cancelled by breaking the resistance level at 4/8 (0.5950). In this case, the pair could rise to 6/8 (0.6042).
On M15, the price decline could be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
