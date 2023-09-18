Good Morning!
Dollar Index has dipped from 105.50 but has scope to test 106 while above 104. Similarly, Euro could test 1.06 while below 1.08. Aussie and Pound looks bearish towards 0.64 and 1.2350. USDJPY can rise to 148-149 while EURJPY can bounce back from 156.60. USDCNY can test 7.30/35 while above 7.25. USDRUB can trade within 94-98 range. EURINR trades above 88.30 and could remain within 88-89.50 for the near term. USDINR can face rejection from 83.20/25 and fall back to 83.00-82.90
The US Treasury yields have risen further and are looking bullish to see more rise from here. The US Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday is a very important event to watch this week. The outcome of this meeting can set the trend for the market going forward. The German yields have surged. Outlook is bullish and there is more room to rise. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have risen sharply. The supports have held well and that keeps the broader uptrend intact.
Dow Jones has fallen back sharply last Friday but is likely to get support at 34400 and 34200. DAX is moving up towards the upper end of its 15500-16100 range. Nifty remains bullish for a test 20300-20400 in the near term. Shanghai is bearish while below the resistance at 3150.
Brent and WTI remains bullish for a test of key resistance at $95 and $92 respectively. Gold and Silver outlook is bullish while above the support at 1920 (Gold) and 22.50 (Silver), respectively. Copper is to be range bound within 3.86-3.75 for a while. Natural gas has scope to test the support at 2.51-2.50 before a bounce back can happen.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD lacks firm intraday direction, consolidates in a range just below mid-0.6400s
The AUD/USD pair struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Monday and remains confined in a narrow trading band during the Asian session. Spot prices hover just below mid-0.6400s and remain well within the striking distance of a nearly two-week high touched on Friday.
EUR/USD extends gains around 1.0670, focus on Fed policy decision
EUR/USD initiates the week by extending its gains, trading at higher levels around 1.0670 during the Asian session on Monday. The pair is receiving upward support, likely a result of the downbeat consumer sentiment data from the United States (US) released on Friday.
Gold: 50 DMA at $1,932 remains a tough nut to crack for XAU/USD buyers
Gold is looking to the ongoing recovery from multi-week lows, kicking off a central banks-dominated week. A broad-based subdued United States Dollar (USD) performance is aiding the latest leg higher in XAU/USD price.
Solana price fails to break trend with longs likely to suffer
Solana price remains trapped within a bearish technical and could continue south unless bullish momentum returns to the market. The situation could have been worse if not for the blocks imposed by the court when it allowed the liquidation of FTX exchange's $3.6 billion crypto.
Week Ahead – Fed, BoE, and BoJ meetings to fuel FX volatility
Central bank decisions in United States, United Kingdom, Japan, and Switzerland. Fed almost certain to hit pause, markets will focus on updated rate projections. More scope for surprises from Bank of England and Swiss National Bank instead.