Good Morning!
Dollar Index looks bullish for a rise to 104 while above 103. Euro can fall towards 1.0850-1.0810 in the near term. EURJPY and USDJPY trade within a very narrow range and needs a breakout on either side for further directional clarity. USDCNY can test 7.22/20 before again rising back towards 7.25 or higher in the coming sessions. Pound can test 1.2650-1.26 while Aussie looks bullish towards 0.67-0.6725. USDRUB has risen above 90 as expected and can now test 92. USDINR closed above 82 yesterday and can trade higher while above important support at 81.75. EURINR can fall to 89-88.80/60 in the near term.
The US markets were closed yesterday. The Treasury yields are oscillating in a sideways range. We will have to wait for the range breakout to get clarity on the next move. The German yields have risen back and can move up towards the upper end of their range. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI are poised at a crucial level. A strong and sustained rise from here is needed to move further up. Else they can fall back. It is a wait and watch situation now.
DAX has dipped further but is likely to get support at 15900. Shanghai has declined but downside seems limited to 3200. Nikkei has bounced back as the support mentioned at 33000 is holding well. Nifty remain bullish to target new highs.
Brent and WTI may continue to be range bound for the near term. Gold and Silver needs to break above their resistance level to avoid the danger of falling. Copper has dipped contrary to our view and failure to break above 3.8 can drag it down further.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0900 amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.0900 heading into the early European morning. The US Dollar is picking up safe-haven bids on renewed US-China trade issues, which is keeping investors cautious. The pair looks to EU data and Fed Minutes for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD flirts with daily low around 1.2700 mark, FOMC minutes eyed for fresh impetus
GBP/USD edges lower on Wednesday and is pressured by a modest USD strength. Bets for a 25 bps Fed rate hike in July and economic woes lend support to the buck. Investors now keenly await the FOMC minutes before placing fresh directional bets.
Gold: Will Fed Minutes help validate bullish wedge for XAU/USD?
Gold price is consolidating a minor uptick to week highs of $1,931 seen on Tuesday, as bulls and bears remain in a tug-of-war early Wednesday. Gold price is bracing for a return of the United States traders after an extended Independence Day holiday, awaiting the Minutes of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) June policy meeting.
Bitcoin price stalls at $31,500, putting short-term BTC trader gains in jeopardy
Bitcoin price has been trading in a tight range for nearly two weeks now with no signs of resolution. But a closer look at the price action reveals a potential distribution pattern that could trigger a sharp correction soon.
Activity to pick back up as US returns
Markets will get back to fuller form as the US finally returns from the holiday break. There wasn’t much activity on Tuesday though some notable developments included softer German trade data, hawkish BOE Greene comments, and a hawkish hold from the RBA.