The Bank of England and European Central bank, both hiked rates by 50bps yesterday and have signaled another rate hike next month of similar magnitude a inflation still remain elevated. The Dollar Index has recovered from the sharp fall seen yesterday and may trade within 101-103 now while Euro has dipped from 1.1033 but could limit its downside to 1.08. EURJPY and USDJPY look bearish for a fall to 139-138 and 126 respectively while Pound and Aussie too have fallen and could head towards 1.20 and 0.70-0.6950 in the next few sessions. USDCNY has bounced from 6.70 and can now attempt to rise back to 6.80. A range of 6.70-6.80 may hold for now. USDRUB may rise towards the upper end of the 72-68 range. USDINR has managed to close above 82.10 yesterday which is likely to hold and produce a further rise to 82.50. EURINR has declined from 90.44 and could test 88 before pausing.
The US Treasury yields have dipped further and are looking vulnerable to fall more unless a strong bounce-back is seen from current levels. The German Yields have declined sharply but have strong support coming up while above which the broader bullish view will continue to remain intact. The ECB raised the interest rates by 50-bps, more inline with the market expectation. The 10Yr and 5Yr GoI have risen back sharply from their day’s low and can rise further if they get a strong follow-through from here.
Dow has fallen back but is sustaining well above the support at 33600. DAX has surged towards the key resistance at 15600, from where a short corrective fall is expected to be seen in the coming sessions. Nikkei has moved up above 27500 and while above it there is room to target further upside. Shanghai has fallen back from the level of 3300 and is likely to remain range bound for some time. Nifty is managing to hold above the support at 17400 and while above it there is scope to move up higher in the near term.
Brent and WTI is coming off towards the key support at $80.50-80 and $75 respectively which is expected to hold and produce a bounce back from there. Gold has declined as the resistance at 1975 held well. Silver has come down towards the support at 23.50 as expected and may fall further below 23.50. Copper is coming off breaking below the support at 4.1 and looks bearish to target further downside.
Visit KSHITIJ official site to download the full analysis
The above views are based on the latest available information. Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. While the views are proffered with the best of intentions, neither the author, nor the firm are liable for any losses that may occur as a result of any action based on the above. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.0850 after impressive US jobs data
EUR/USD came under strong bearish pressure and declined below 1.0850 in the American session. With the latest data from the US revealing a 517,000 growth in Nonfarm Payrolls in January, the US Dollar started to outperform its rivals and weighed heavily on the pair.
GBP/USD plunges toward 1.2100 on renewed US Dollar strength
GBP/USD turned south and fell toward 1.2100 after the data from the US revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 517,000 in January. Reflecting the renewed US Dollar strength, the US Dollar Index is up more than 0.5% on the day at around 102.50.
Gold suffers heavy losses post NFP, trades near $1,880
Gold price fell sharply after breaking below $1,900 and extended its slide toward $1,880 on Friday. With the US January jobs report unveiling an impressive 517,000 growth in NFP, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered sharply toward 3.5%, dragging XAU/USD deep into the red.
Classic Remake: Terra proposes recoupling LUNC and UST months after collapse
The de-pegging of Terra ecosystem’s logarithmic stablecoin UST and the collapse of the sister tokens LUNA-UST wiped out $41 billion from the crypto ecosystem.
Amazon Stock Earnings: AMZN sags 5% on AWS revenue miss
Amazon stock fell 5.1% afterhours on Thursday as the premier online retailer missed EPS overall for the quarter ending in December and saw growth in its cloud division drop to 20%.