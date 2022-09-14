RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
AUD/USD rebounds to 0.6750 on US dollar pullback ahead of US PPI
AUD/USD is recovering towards 0.6750, as risk sentiment improves amid hopes of more Chinese stimulus and a rebound in commodity prices. US inflation-led blow can keep bears hopeful, as the focus shifts to the US PPI and Australian jobs data.
USD/JPY reverses sharply towards 144.00 on BOJ and Japanese intervention
USD/JPY is heading towards 144.00, reversing sharply from daily highs of 144.96 after the BOJ offered to buy more JGBs and Japanese official Matusno came to the rescue of the plunging yen. The US dollar cheers upbeat inflation and hawkish Fed bets.
Gold eyes further decline below $1,700, US Retail Sales in focus
Gold price has given a downside break of the consolidation formed in a narrow range of $1,700.80-1,703.38 in the Asian session. The precious metal slipped below the psychological support of $1,700.00 and is expected to resume its downside momentum ahead.
Ethereum: Knife Catching 103 - Dalton's Third Rule
Fictional character James Dalton played by the late great Patrick Swayze, is notorious for having quoted a rule of thumb prevalent in American pop culture "Be nice until it's time to not be nice". A concise explanation for mitigating human emotional responses during tought times.
US CPI puts a rocket under the dollar
Up until this afternoon’s US CPI number it had all been going so well, with European markets initially picking up where they left off yesterday, trading at two-week highs, despite another sharp deterioration in the latest German and EU ZEW expectations survey for September.