After the sudden u-turn announced by the so called big 6 English clubs to withdraw from the European Super League, we have seen investors move fast to show their disappointment. Juventus shares dropped sharply by more than 12% in trading today, whilst Manchester United shares slipped more than 6% last night and even more so in premarket trading this morning.
The investor concern now moves from the short term disappointment to the medium term damage inflicted from the short lived Super League project. These clubs needed a large cash injection fast to help curtail spiralling losses from the Covid pandemic and this will now not arrive. Investors are also fearful these clubs could see retribution from football's governing bodies which could include points deductions or fines, whilst its also hard to ascertain the damage to brand value from this disaster which could certainly affect commercial income in the future.
Inflation rises in line with expectation as markets await Bank of England
While the pace of the economic recovery seems to be accelerating in most parts of the world, a key measure that remains in focus is inflation as most central banks have made it a priority to try and control it in a way that would facilitate the post pandemic recovery. Today’s UK inflation data showed prices rising in line with expectations but the rise seems in part due to the increasing costs of fuel which have been impacting the markets. OPEC remains confident in their approach and have decided to not hold this week’s meeting stating the increase in supply will be offset by the expected demand recovery while we have recently seen oil prices rise to the highest levels in over a year. Today, Bank of England governor Bailey will discuss his outlook, and after this morning's macro data it remains to be seen if the central bank will maintain its current approach or if it will suggest a potential adjustment to the monetary policy moving forward.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. does not take responsibility for investment decisions made under the influence of the information published on this website. None of the published information can be treated as a recommendation, disposition, promise, or guarantee that the investor will achieve a profit or will minimize risk using the information published on this website. Transactions including investment instruments, especially derivatives using leverage, are in its nature speculative and can provide both profits and losses that can exceed the initial deposit engaged by the investor.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.20 as the dollar gains further ground
EUR/USD is under pressure as the dollar gains ground across the board, amid a damp market mood. The euro fails to benefit from the European regulators' decision to reinstate the J&J vaccine.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3950 amid mixed UK data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3950, extending the pullback from its seven-week highs. The dollar benefits from the risk-off mood, while the pound struggles after CPI missed with 0.7% and as UK PM Johnson warns of winter covid wave.
XAU/USD bulls await a move beyond 100-day EMA near $1,790 level
Gold gained traction for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. Renewed COVID-19 jitters provided a modest lift to the safe-haven metal. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains.
Binance needs to breach this crucial supply barrier to set up record levels again
Binance Coin price shows a short-term rejection around the supply zone’s upper layer at $594.32. A close above the said level is a must if BNB bulls want to scale to new highs. Supply distribution shows that whales holding between 100,000 to 1,000,000 BNB are accumulating.
Bank of Canada Preview: Dovish surprise to lift USD/CAD
Bank of Canada is expected to leave its policy unchanged at 0.25%. Investors await adjustments to BoC’s asset-buying program. USD/CAD is likely to react more significantly to a dovish surprise.