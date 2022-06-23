There are numerous indications that junior miners are poised to set new lows on their downward path. Will they pull gold to the bottom as well?
Without gold’s help
The GDXJ, a proxy for junior miners, just closed at the second-lowest level since April 2020 – and that is huge. What does it mean?
Well, it means that profits on our short positions in juniors increased once again. However, there’s more to yesterday’s session than just that.
Namely, due to yesterday’s 2%+ decline in the GDXJ ETF, it’s now clear that junior miners practically can’t wait to move to lower levels, as they are declining even without much help from gold.
Without even getting into specific calculations, it’s clear that junior miners are now trading very close to their May lows.
What is even more interesting, the GDXJ closed below the September 2021 low, and it didn’t immediately rally back up. The fact that junior miners declined below this low yesterday without a significant bearish push from gold and from the general stock market tells us that this time, the breakdown below the September 2021 low is likely to be confirmed.
This, in turn, means that juniors appear to be finally ready to head to much lower levels.
Here we go again
When the GDXJ moved below those lows (on May 12), I wrote that they declined too far too fast, and I switched our short positions into long ones. However, this time, it’s not the case that they declined too far too fast. Conversely, junior miners are now at/after a brief pause. This means that they are ready to fall lower.
Additionally, please note how perfectly the current situation resembles what we saw at the end of April and in the first days of May. The decline that preceded that previous consolidation was bigger than the recent one, so it’s quite normal that the consolidation that followed this time was also smaller and not as volatile. Other than that, the two moves are alike. Since a big move lower followed the previous consolidation, another move lower appears likely this time as well.
Also, as I wrote earlier, please keep in mind that juniors just declined without almost any help from gold. Unlike junior miners, gold is not at its September 2021 lows, and it’s not at its mid-May 2022 lows, either.
Miners tend to lead gold, and this time it’s quite clear that they are leading it lower.
Once the current consolidation in gold ends, it appears likely that gold will replicate (to a considerable extent) the decline that preceded the consolidation. This would imply a move back to gold’s previous 2021 lows.
This, in turn, would be likely to have a devastating impact on junior mining stock prices.
Want free follow-ups to the above article and details not available to 99%+ investors? Sign up to our free newsletter today!
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and Sunshine Profits' employees and associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomski's, CFA reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles around 0.6900 amid recession fears
Weak growth-related data and concerns of an economic slowdown spurred risk aversion on Thursday. AUD/USD is down for a second consecutive day and approaching the June monthly low at 0.6850.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0500 but bears maintain the pressure
The EUR/USD pair eased after EU data showed a sharp deceleration in businesses activity at the end of the second quarter in the Union. US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell fueled recession concerns.
Gold at the brink of a bearish breakout
XAUUSD is gaining bearish traction and is poised to challenge the weekly low. Fed’s Powell testimony spurred risk aversion amid inflation and growth fears. US data pointed to slowing economic progress at the end of the second quarter.
Can 100 new employees lift the Ripple price from the ashes?
Ripple’s XRP price continues treading with mundane price action. Time will tell which direction the digital remittance token heads next.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!