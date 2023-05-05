US Dollar: Jun '23 USD is Up at 101.055.
Energies: May '23 Crude is Up at 70.34.
Financials: The Jun '23 30 Year T-Bond is Up 25 ticks and trading at 131.11.
Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 95 ticks Higher and trading at 4099.50.
Gold: The Jun'23 Gold contract is trading Down at 2045.20. Gold is 101 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The USD is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading Mixed. Conversely all of Europe is trading Higher.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Average Hourly Earnings m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Non-Farm Employment Change is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major
-
Unemployment Rate is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Member Cook Speaks at 1 PM EST. This is Major.
-
Consumer Credit m/m is out at 3 PM EST. This is Major.
-
FOMC Financial Stability Report - tentative. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN migrated Higher at around 9 AM EST but at the same time the S&P hit a High. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 9 AM and the ZN continued its Upward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a High at around 9 AM and migrated Lower. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 60 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Jun 2023 - 5/04/23
S&P - Jun 2023 - 5/04/23
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see any evidence of market correlation whatsoever. The indices drifted Downward with the Dow dropping 287 points and the other indices closing Lower as well. Given that today is Jobs Friday, we will maintain a Neutral bias which means the markets could go anywhere today based upon what is reported.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
I appeared as though the markets weren't done with a negative bias from Wednesday's FOMC Meeting as the Dow dropped 287 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today is Jobs Friday or Non-Farm Payrolls as it's called officially. Today we will maintain a Neutral or Mixed bias as we do every Jobs Friday. Why? Because the markets (liken to FOMC Day) have never shown any sense of normalcy on that day.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1000 as USD loses strength
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.1000 after having declined toward 1.0950 with the initial reaction to the upbeat April jobs report from the US. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment ahead of the weekend weighs on the USD and helps the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD advances beyond 1.2600 as risk flows return
GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond 1.2600. Following the strong employment data from the US, Wall Street's main indexes opened decisively higher on Friday, causing the US Dollar to lose its footing and fueling the pair's rally.
Gold slumps toward $2,000 as US yields jump after NFP data
Gold price came under heavy bearish pressure and tested $2,000 before recovering to the $2,010 area. After the data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 253,000 in April, much higher than the market consensus of 179,000, the 10-year US T-bond yield surged 2%, causing XAU/USD to turn south.
PEPE coin surges 250%, and market cap crosses $1.5 billion ahead of Binance listing
PEPE coin is nearing the three-week mark since its launch, still banking on its absurd origins. The meme coin is now beginning to find more support from one of the biggest mainstream crypto players, which facilitated new heights for the cryptocurrency.
Block Stock Earnings: SQ advances on solid Q1 beat
Gross profit climbed an impressive 32% YoY to $1.71 billion. CEO and founder Jack Dorsey talked about the many opportunities he sees expanding to the so-called Global South.