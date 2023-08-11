Inflation fears have hit stock markets again this afternoon, following stronger US PPI data, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
FTSE 100 slips back towards 7500
“After its attempt to make headway yesterday, the FTSE 100 is on the back foot again, and looks set to end the week on a downbeat note. It is in good company, with markets across Europe lower following signs that price pressures in the US are beginning to revive. Stocks have been highly sensitive to bad news throughout August, and a combination of rising US inflation and weak Chinese data in recent sessions has been enough to tip the FTSE 100 to the downside once again.”
US inflation to rise again?
“Strength in United Heath has helped the Dow to outperform other US indices today, as the stronger PPI figures has investors worried about a return to Fed rate hikes later in the year. As earnings season winds down the focus is squarely back on inflation, and after months of declines investors are concerned that price pressures will pick up again into Q4.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
