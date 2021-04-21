Intraday market analysis: Bullish continuation

GBP/USD breaks to 4-week high
The pound rallied across the board after the UK’s unemployment rate fell from 5.1 % to 4.9 %.
The pair has surged to a four-week high, breaking above the consolidation range on the daily chart in the process. This is a signal that the uptrend may have resumed.
The previous high at 1.4200 could be the next on the list. But for now, profit-taking around the psychological level of 1.4000 may drive the price lower while the RSI returns to the neutrality area. The resistance-turn-support 1.3900 would be the area of interest.
AUD/USD hovers under major resistance
The Australian dollar struggles to keep the high ground following the RBA’s dovish meeting minutes overnight.
The Aussie has come under pressure in the major supply area between 0.7800 and 0.7850. The RSI’s repeated indication of an overbought situation may keep the price action subdued. 0.7700 is the immediate support to test buyers’ commitment.
On the upside, a breakout would see a pick up in the bullish momentum and open the door to last February’s high at 0.8000.
NZD/USD tests critical daily resistance
The New Zealand dollar grinds higher as the CPI improved from 1.4% to 1.5%. The kiwi’s rally has gained traction after offers around 0.7180 were lifted.
0.7270, a key resistance from the daily chart is the next hurdle. A bullish breakout may help the pair resume its thirteen-month-long rally. In a similar fashion to its Australian counterpart, an over short RSI could mean a brief consolidation in search of buying interest.
0.7120 is the first line of defense in case of a retracement.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.2000 as USD bulls take a breather
EUR/USD is in downside consolidation above 1.2000 amid risk-off mood. The US dollar clings to overnight recovery gains while the yields steady. J&J’s covid vaccine news fails to cheer the euro amid rising infections globally.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3950 amid mixed UK data
GBP/USD holds lower ground below 1.3950, extending the pullback from seven-week highs. The US dollar’s strength, Brexit jitters and covid woes supersede the upbeat UK jobs data and re-opening optimism. UK CPI misses estimates with 0.7% in March.
Gold likely to face stiff resistance near $1795-$1800, focus on yields
Gold (XAU/USD) rebounded on Tuesday as the US Treasury yields tumbled alongside global stocks. Surging covid infections globally brought a reality check into the markets and triggered a fresh risk-aversion wave.
ETH price eyes all-time highs as ETFs receive approval in Canada
Canada’s Ontario Securities Commission approved three Ethereum ETFs on April 20. This move comes after the recently launched Bitcoin ETF surpassed $1 billion in AUM. Ethereum price looks to surge 15% to retest recently set up highs around $2,548.
Markets tumble as covid fears overshadow vaccination drive
European markets have been hit hard, with rising global Covid cases serving as a reminder of how mutations could derail the recovery. Meanwhile, improved jobs data has helped the pound, but comes to the detriment of the FTSE 100.