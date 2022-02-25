Intra-day market moving news and views

Update Time: 25 Feb2022 05:30GMT.

USD/CHF - 0.9235

Despite Thursday's impressive rally from 0.9173 (Asia) to a 2-week high of 0.9289 in New York, subsequent retreat to 0.9244 due to broad-based usd's decline on rebound in US stocks suggests range trading would be seen Asia before upmove from 0.9151 (Monday) heads to 0.9297.

Remain as cautious buyer for 0.9280 1st as only a firm break of 0.9228 risks 0.9211/16.