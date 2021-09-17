Intra-Day market moving news and views
Update Time: 17 Sept 2021 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 109.88.. Dlr remains on the front foot in Tokyo trading following Thursday's impressive rally from 109.37 at New York open to 109.82 on jump in U.S. retail sales, price met renewed buying at 109.68 at Tokyo open n climbed to 109.91.
Thursday's rally suggests recent erratic fall from September's 110.44 peak has ended earlier at Wednesday's 4-week trough of 109.12 n consolidation with upside bias remains for further headway to 110.15, however, reckon 110.44 may hold on 1st testing today.
Bids have been raised to 109.70-60 with stops below 109.45 while offers are tipped at 110.00/10 with stops above 110.15.
T.G.I.F. after a volatile week, traders will take cue from movement in U.S. yields n later today, we have University of Michigan consumer confidence, a stronger-than-expected sentiment will push US yields n usd higher.
