Update Time: 02 Aug 2021 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 109.67.. Dlr moves narrowly on the first trading day of Aug in subdued Asian morning following a rebound from Friday's 9-day trough of 109.37 (Asia) to 109.83 in New York following release of a slew of mildly upbeat U.S. data.

While Friday's bounce suggests further choppy swings above July's 7-week trough at 109.07 would continue, above 109.83 would encourage for further subsequent headway towards 110.28.

Bids are noted at 109.60-50 with stops below 109.30 while offers are tipped at 109.85/90 with stops touted above there.

U.S. will later release Markit mfg PMI, then construction spending n ISM mfg PMI, if PMI data beat market forecasts, then usd will extend Friday's gain.