Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 02 Aug 2021 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 109.67.. Dlr moves narrowly on the first trading day of Aug in subdued Asian morning following a rebound from Friday's 9-day trough of 109.37 (Asia) to 109.83 in New York following release of a slew of mildly upbeat U.S. data.
While Friday's bounce suggests further choppy swings above July's 7-week trough at 109.07 would continue, above 109.83 would encourage for further subsequent headway towards 110.28.
Bids are noted at 109.60-50 with stops below 109.30 while offers are tipped at 109.85/90 with stops touted above there.
U.S. will later release Markit mfg PMI, then construction spending n ISM mfg PMI, if PMI data beat market forecasts, then usd will extend Friday's gain.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD renews upside towards 1.1900, German, US statistics eyed
EUR/USD consolidates recent losses below 1.1900. The US dollar tracks Treasury yields to south as Senators haggle over infrastructure spending. China growth worries join covid woes capping the pair’s upside. US ISM Manufacturing PMI awaited.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3900, US and UK PMI hold the key
GBP/USD is battling 1.3900 as the US dollar eases amid a recovery in the risk sentiment. Optimism on the covid and vaccine front underpins the pound ahead of Thursday's BOE decision. The UK, US Manufacturing PMIs now in focus.
XAU/USD consolidates weekly gains above $1,800 ahead of US ISM PMI
Gold begins NFP week on a back foot amid steady US dollar. Market sentiment dwindles amid stimulus hopes, covid woes, yields drop but stocks futures gain. US ISM PMI can offer immediate direction but US jobs report is the key.
Shiba Inu price stays put despite eToro listing as ShibaSwap TVL gets 75% haircut
Shiba Inu price seems to be suspended in time as it consolidates between two crucial demand barriers. Typically, previous bounces around these levels have resulted in a bullish reaction, but a breakdown could lead to a steep descent.
Week ahead: US NFP, BoE meeting, earnings reports
The June jobs report turned out to be a much better report than expected on the headline number. The 850k jobs added was a decent improvement on the May number of 583k, but it didn’t tell us too much about the overall state of the US labour market in terms of ...