Intra-day market moving news and views
Update Time: 22 July 2021 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1796.. The single currency is in a holding pattern n despite continuing its recent losing streak n falling marginally below Tuesday's 1.1756 low to 1.1753 in European morning, traders were unwilling to sell the euro aggressive ahead of today's key ECB monetary policy meeting announcement n forward guidance, price later rebounded to 1.1804 due to broad-based USD and yen weakness in New York session.
Consolidation is expected with a mild upside bias for more short-covering gain, however, recon res at 1.1850 would cap upside and yield another fall towards 2021 bottom at 1.1705, possibly on ECB's dovish hold.
Bids are noted at 1.1770-60 with some stops below 1.1750 while offers are tipped at 1.1800/05 with stops above 1.1825.
Ahead of ECB announcement at 11:45GMT and then ECB President Lagarde's post-ECB press conference, we have France's business climate n later at 14:00GMT EU's consumer confidence.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD awaits ECB to break monotony around 1.1800
EUR/USD is holding the higher ground, keeping its range around 1.1800 amid pre-ECB lull. Market sentiment remains upbeat amid US stimulus hopes, as traders shrug off covid concerns. The ECB is likely to stand pat on its monetary policy. The policy statement and Lagarde’s presser hold the key.
GBP/USD defends 1.3700 despite coronavirus, Brexit jitters
GBP/USD remains sidelined above 1.3700 following a rebound from a five-month low. The upbeat market mood weighs on the US dollar. EU rejects UK’s request to alter NI protocol. The UK reports a 50% weekly jump in virus-led deaths on a day.
Gold awaits acceptance below $1795 for further downside, ECB in focus
After peaking at $1814 in the Asian trading, gold price remained heavy for the most part of Wednesday, falling as low as $1795 before recapturing $1800 on closing. Daily technical setup continues to flag bearish risks for gold.
SafeMoon price needs to rally 14% to kick-start an uptrend
SafeMoon price is currently attempting to push toward the range low in hopes of reclaiming it. If successful, the bulls need to set up a higher high to trigger an uptrend. While not impossible, an ascent in the market value of SAFEMOON will likely face delays.
ECB Preview: Three reasons why Lagarde could hit the euro when it is down
Sell low, cover even lower – that could be the best strategy for trading the European Central Bank's upcoming decision with EUR/USD. While the common currency has been holding up better than some of its peers, this could be due to pre-ECB tensions rather than any material advantage.