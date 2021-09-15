GBP/USD & GBP/CAD, H1
UK CPI was higher than expected at 3.2% y/y, up from 2.0% y/y in the previous month and versus consensus expectations for a 2.9% headline. This is the highest reading since March 2012. Core inflation also overshot expectations, coming in at a whopping 3.1% y/y in August, up from 1.8% in July. The RPI hit 4.8%, RPIC 4.9%. At the same time, PPI output price inflation climbed to 5.9%, as import prices rose 11.0% y/y.
The jump in headline rates may be partly due to special factors and inflation should come down again next year but coming on the back of a hotter than expected labour market report and against the background of surveys indicating that companies have already been forced to lift wage offers to fill vacancies, the numbers will add to the arguments of the hawkish camp at the BoE. At the same time, the fact that the UK government is phasing out pandemic support measures and raising taxes means the BoE is getting some support from tighter fiscal policies, which will take the pressure off monetary policy. Overall, there is a bullish view on the Pound, although other central banks are also heading to, if not already at, the tightening levers, so this isn’t a high-conviction view.
Canadian August CPI came in at +4.1% (y/y) vs +3.9% expected and 3.7% in July. CPI grew 0.2% (m/m) after the 0.6% gain in July. This is the highest reading since March 2003.The average of the BoC’s three core CPI measures was 2.6% in July. Durable goods are the main mover for the CPI figure, with passenger vehicles +7.2%, Furniture +8.7% and Household appliances +5.3%. Services inflation has also been picking up, which is what you might expect as reopening’s gain momentum. Prices for services rose for the fifth consecutive month and up to 2.7% y/y from 2.6%. Hotels (+19.3%) are a major reason why.
Today, Cable has rallied from lows in the Asian session at 1.3791, to 1.3842 before settling back to 1.3825 and the 21-EMA support zone. GBPCAD has held over the key Daily support at 1.7490 this week, today the pair has topped at 1.7557, up from lows at 1.7506 earlier and currently trades at 1.7525 following the Canadian CPI data.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 1.18 as the market mood improves
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, rising from the lows. Earlier, worries about Chinese growth and uncertainty about Fed policy weigh on sentiment despite weaker US inflation.
GBP/USD rises above 1.38 after UK CPI beats estimates
GBP/USD is trading above 1.38 after the UK reported an annual increase of 3.2% in headline consumer prices, above 2.9% expected. Earlier, dollar strength pressured the currency pair.
XAU/USD slips below $1,800, downside seems limited
Gold edged lower on Wednesday and eroded a part of the overnight gains to one-week tops. The pullback could be attributed to technical selling near the very important 200-day SMA. Sliding US bond yields, weaker USD, COVID-19 woes should help limit any meaningful slide.
Cardano price could reach $8 if this accumulation fractal plays out
Cardano price has been accumulating for over a month now, hinting that a volatile move is incoming. This accumulation phase seems similar to the one seen between November 18, 2020, and January 5, 2021.
US Consumer Price Index: Is stagflation next?
US Consumer Price Index ebbs slightly in August. Treasury yields fall on weaker than forecast inflation. Dollar follows interest rates lower, equities tumble. CPI and poor August NFP may may delay Fed taper.