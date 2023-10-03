Share:

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD has secured under the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0545 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0335. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.0625, which will mean further growth to 1.0705.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY is correcting before setting new highs. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 149.35 is expected, followed by a rise to 151.35. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 148.05, which will mean a further decline to 147.05.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZD/USD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.5935 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5865. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.5985, which will mean further growth to 0.6075.