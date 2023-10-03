EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD has secured under the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0545 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0335. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.0625, which will mean further growth to 1.0705.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is correcting before setting new highs. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 149.35 is expected, followed by a rise to 151.35. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 148.05, which will mean a further decline to 147.05.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.5935 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5865. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.5985, which will mean further growth to 0.6075.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
