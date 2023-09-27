Equities are dropping again following more good economic news in the US, and both the dollar and oil prices are on the move higher once more, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks fall again despite government shutdown progress
“US lawmakers seem to be on course to avoid a government shutdown, but solid durable goods orders in the US have spooked investors. Good data is very much ‘bad news’ for stocks right now, as it means there is no pressure on the Fed or other central banks to think about loosening policy. September’s current swoon has been driven by the realisation that high rates are going to be a feature well into 2024, absent a recession which, as yet, refuses to appear on the horizon.”
Oil prices surge again
“The latest consolidation in oil prices seems to have run its course, with both Brent and WTI making solid gains. It makes no sense to stand in the way of oil’s rally, since there is no indication of any increases in supply from key producers, and economic data continues to support the idea of more growth.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
