GOLD has made a breakout of 1765 lows. We should see a move lower on a1765 zone retest.

The 1765-70 zone could be good for new short trades. The bearish momentum in the market persists as the price is getting weaker each day. Watch for the retest of the POC zone and break below 1750. The targets are 1720 and 1712. At this point it is sell on rallies.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

