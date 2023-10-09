XAU/USD Current price: $1,849.99
- An escalating conflict between Israel and Palestinian Hamas spurred risk aversion.
- United States inflation and Federal Reserve meeting minutes stand out this week.
- XAU/USD consolidates gains around $1,850 could extend the rally in the near term.
Gold prices gapped higher at the weekly opening, with XAU/USD peaking at $1,855.28 during Asian trading hours. The bright metal soared on the back of tensions in the Middle East. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the country was at war on Sunday, following a massive attack from the Palestinian Hamas group on Saturday. The unexpected situation spurred risk aversion and spurred demand for safe-haven assets on Monday, benefiting Gold the most.
The US Dollar also had its share of attention, appreciating against most major rivals throughout the first half of the day, although demand for the Greenback receded after London’s close. However, the United States (US) and Canadian markets are closed due to the celebration of Columbus Day, and it is yet to be seen how American markets will react to weekend news.
Data-wise, the macroeconomic calendar did not have much to offer at the beginning of the week, but it will include some interesting clues from the US. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will release the Minutes of the September Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting on Wednesday, while the country will publish the September Consumer Price Index (CPI). Inflation is seen up by 0.3% MoM and 3.6% YoY, while the core annual CPI is expected at 4.1%, easing from the previous 4.3%.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
XAU/USD daily chart shows that it hovers around $1,850 a troy ounce after closing on Friday at $1,831.90. Technical indicators began correcting extreme oversold conditions but, despite advancing, remain well into negative territory, falling short of suggesting another leg north. At the same time, the pair keeps developing far below bearish moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently providing dynamic resistance at around $1,884.
In the near term, the chances of an upward extension are firmer. Technical indicators maintain their bullish slopes near overbought levels, while XAU/USD develops well above a bullish 20 SMA. Gold would need to break through the aforementioned daily high to extend its positive momentum in the near term, while a slide through $1,844.15 will likely anticipate a decline towards the $1,830 price zone.
Support levels: 1,844.10 1,831.90 1,824.10
Resistance levels: 1,855.30 1,867.20 1,879.90
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to multi-week highs above 1.0600
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced to its highest level in over two weeks above 1.0600 on Wednesday. Despite the strong PPI data, falling US Treasury bond yields and the bullish action in Wall Street weigh on the USD ahead of FOMC Minutes.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2300 on renewed USD weakness
After falling below 1.2270 in the early American session, GBP/USD regained its traction and climbed above 1.2300. The renewed USD weakness amid retreating US yields provides a boost to the pair as investors await the Fed's September meeting minutes.
Gold clings to gains near $1,870 ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold stays in positive territory and consolidates its gains near $1,870 following the rally seen in the European session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day below 4.6%, ahead of FOMC Minutes, supporting XAU/USD.
Polygon price dips while co-founder outlines ApeChain improvement proposal
Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal proposes ApeChain, a zk-L2 solution for ApeCoin scalability. The ApeCoin community has been divided over the necessity of a dedicated chain in the past.
FOMC Minutes Preview: Reinforcing higher for longer Premium
The Federal Reserve will release the minutes of the FOMC meeting held on September 19-20. The Fed suggested that additional rate hikes may be appropriate before the end of the year.