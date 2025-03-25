- Gold price consolidates a three-day correction but defends $3,000 early Tuesday.
- The US Dollar turns south with US Treasury yields as tariff anxiety returns ahead of data and Fed speak.
- Gold price finds buyers again at $3,000; a move back toward $3,050 likely?
Gold price is licking its wounds early Tuesday, consolidating the three-day correction while defending the $3,000 mark. Further downside in the Gold price appears elusive as investors remain wary amid mixed news on US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, awaiting the outcome of Monday’s US-Russia talks on the Ukraine ceasefire deal.
Gold price looks to US tariffs and Ukraine updates
Additionally, the US Conference Board (CB) Consumer Confidence data will also be closely watched alongside speeches from two US Federal Reserve (Fed) permanent voting members, Governor Adriana Kugler and New York President John Williams, for the next directional move in Gold price.
A lack of clarity on the likely US tariffs combined with the market’s nervousness on the prospects of a long-term Russia-Ukraine ceasefire revive the safe-haven demand for Gold price, pausing the US Dollar (USD) recovery momentum.
Asian stocks have turned lower after Chinese indices remain on the defensive due to the rising threat of US tariffs and worries over domestic growth.
On Monday, the US Dollar extended its recovery mode alongside a positive shift in risk sentiment, driven by increased expectations of narrower-than-feared Trump tariffs. Additionally, hawkish comments from Atlantic Fed President Raphael Bostic and strong US S&P Global preliminary business PMI aided the Greenback’s rebound, weighing negatively on the USD-denominated Gold price.
Bostic backed away from the idea of two rate cuts this year and said on Monday that he only sees one rate cut in 2025. Meanwhile, S&P Global flash US Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, jumped to 53.5 this month from 51.6 in February.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
The short-term technical outlook for the Gold price remains unchanged, with a ‘buy-the-dips’ trading strategy likely to extend following the confirmed breakout from the ascending triangle earlier this month.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has paused its descent, currently near 64, suggesting that Gold price could resume its upward trajectory toward record highs.
If buyers jump back into the game, Gold price could retest the record high of $3,058. The door will then open to test the triangle target, which was measured at $3,080.
On the flip side, Gold price could test Friday’s low of $3,000 should the downside regain traction. The next support is aligned at the previous week’s low of $2,982.
Further south, the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the triangle support confluence at $2,952 will be a tough nut to crack for sellers.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Extra consolidation appears on the cards
AUD/USD set aside a two-day recovery past the 0.6300 hurdle and came under pressure on Wednesday, always in response to US tariff fears and the marked bounce in the Greenback.
EUR/USD: Further downside could retest the 200-day SMA
EUR/USD accelerated its losses and retested lows near the 1.0740 zone on the back of the stronger US Dollar and persistent jitters surrounding potential tariffs on EU imports as soon as next week.
Gold remains slightly offered just above $3,000
Gold is trading in a narrow range on Wednesday but continues to hold firm just above the $3,000 mark. The precious metal is drawing support from upbeat sentiment in the broader commodities space, buoyed by Copper’s surge to a fresh all-time high earlier in the day.
Crypto Today: SHIB, DOGE and PEPE enter $6B gains as BTC aims at $90k
Cryptocurrency market capitalization dips 1.3% to hit $2.9 trillion on Tuesday, with market indicators showing capital rotation toward memecoins.
Sticky UK services inflation shows signs of tax hike impact
There are tentative signs that the forthcoming rise in employer National Insurance is having an impact on service sector inflation, which came in a tad higher than expected in February. It should still fall back in the second quarter, though, keeping the Bank of England on track for three further rate cuts this year.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.