The DXY - US Dollar Index makes an adjustment which puts pressure on gold in the first session of the week. Right now, it is moving around 91,98 and 92,4.
There is a lot of news about social economics which makes gold moves slower these days.
For the bears, many ETF gold funds like SPDR Gold, iShare Gold, Gold Bullion, Goldman Sachs ETF,... continue to sell in the first quarter of 2021, that makes investors feel anxious. Moreover, there are many significant policies coming from Europe, the USA, China, Japan which on Covid-19 vaccinated activities and on national lockdown. These things make a positive consequence for the economy around the world.
For the bulls, the bullish trend was made by the speech of FED about chasing the lower interest rate, 120 billions bond auction monthly, keeping the inflation above 2%. The president of the US Federal Reserve - Mr. Powell, has said that these are the best way to get over the deceleration of economic growth. So investors keep their money on safe assets like gold and the "crypto gold" - Bitcoin.
Trend Analysis
On the daily chart, gold is on the bearish trend (formed from August 2020) and the bullish trend (formed from June 2019). Gold had strongly fallen to $1678/oz and then came back to the uptrend at $1740/oz. (see chart below)
On the 4-hour chart, gold has confirmed the break-out of the bearish trend (formed from January 2021). In the last week, gold went up to $1759/oz and retested the old support at $1740/oz. The maximum wavelength is about $1780/oz. (see chart below)
Resistance/Support analysis
The resistances are $1780/oz and $1760/oz.
The supports are $1680/oz and $1715/oz.
Fibonacci analysis
The Fibonacci has measured on the daily chart at:
- The $2080/oz: this is the highest price of gold over the time.
- The $1760/oz: this is the oldest support on the bearish trend. (formed from August 2020).
Gold reaches the Fibonacci 100 and turns down, showing the significantly impressed resistance at $1760/oz. However, there is no bearish signal today.
Moving Average MA
On the daily chart, both the EMA20/SMA50 are going down and extend divergence from the SMA200. The EMA20 creates a reversal signal and climbs, heads for the SMA50 at $1760/oz - $1780/oz. Therefore, in the short-term, gold is bullish. But, in the mid-term and long-term, gold is bearish.
On the 4-hour chart, the EMA20 crossed the SMA200 and went up, showing the bullish trend. The SMA50 is highly likely bullish, heads for the SMA200, which shows the bullish trend. In conclusion, it is likely bullish on the 4-hour chart.
On the 1-hour chart, both the EMA20/SMA50 are above and extend divergence from the SMA200. So all 3 moving averages show the bullish trend.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1900 amid virus concerns, USD rebound
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, driven by a risk-off mood that favors the safe-haven dollar. Fed Chair Powell said the US economy is at an "inflection point" but urged caution regarding the virus. Covid concerns are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.37 amid UK reopening
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.37 as sterling catches a bid. The UK is reopening non-essential shops and other businesses as its vaccination campaign proves successful in keeping covid cases down. The dollar is marginally bid amid a risk-off mood.
XAU/USD clings to $1,740 amid firmer US dollar
Gold maintained its dovish stance as the US dollar remained strong. However, the pullback in US Treasury yields offered support to the price. Weaker equities also helped in the price recovery from lower levels.
XRP price rally and Ripple's legal victories could mean settlement with SEC impending
Ripple Labs and its executives scored another victory recently in its ongoing legal battle against the US Securities & Exchange Commission. Judge Sarah Netburn denied the SEC access to the personal banking information of Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Bears hibernate as records keep getting smashed, earnings season awaits
Equity markets continue to set new records as the Nasdaq plays catch up. Fundamentals are backing bulls as Fed doves dampen inflation concerns. Earnings week ahead will likely add more fuel to the fire.