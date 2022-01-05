The market welcomes 2022 with good and bad news. Despite a significant increase of Omicron infection, the US stock market had a strong climb and got over the peak. On the contrary, China is still stuck with the "Zero Covid" plan and the consequences of the Evergrande that has just exploded.
Political tensions between the US/Europe and Russia at Ukraine's border have increased. In addition, Taiwan, which is considered a part of China, is becoming more alert when the US thinks that China can use the military to "rule" this huge island.
DXY Index - the US Dollar Index (US Dollar Index) continues to move sideways around 95.61 - 96.33. This week, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release Nonfarm-Payroll information which is the unemployment rate for the past month. Moreover, the meeting of the FOMC will also affect the US dollar and gold price also.
Moving average analysis MA
On the daily chart, all of the moving averages MA20/MA50/MA200 are gathered and made a flat. This shows that in the long term, gold is still making a sideways trend around $1,790/oz – $1,830/oz.
On the 4-hour chart, both the moving averages MA20/MA50 crossed the MA200 and moved up. This uptrend started in mid-December and definitely dominated over the medium term.
On the 1-hour chart, the MA20 crossed the MA50. The MA20 also bond up strongly after touching the MA200, showing that the bulls are coming back.
In summary, the bulls become more visible in the short-term and mid-term. In the long-term, gold may "lay-up" at least a few weeks.
Fibonacci analysis
|Fibonacci 0
|1,680
|Fibonacci 23.6
|1,735
|Fibonacci 38.2
|1,770
|Fibonacci 50
|1,795
|Fibonacci 61.8
|1,825
|Fibonacci 78.6
|1,865
|Fibonacci 100
|1,915
Resistance/support analysis
• The resistance are $1,865/oz and $1,850/oz.
• The supports at $1,800/oz and $1,770/oz.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after upbeat US ADP data
EUR/USD turned south and retreated to 1.1300 area after the data published by ADP showed that private sector employment in the US rose by 807,000 in December, surpassing the market expectation of 400,000 by a wide margin. However, the pair managed to limit its losses as it stays afloat in the positive territory ahead of FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3550
GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory near 1.3550 in the early American session on Wednesday. ADP Employment Change in the US arrived at +807K in December but the initial market reaction was largely muted. Focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold bulls hold the grip ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold prices surged for a second consecutive day, with the bright metal topping at $1,829.59 a troy ounce as a better market’s mood played against the greenback. The American currency is down against most major rivals, as investors await the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Decentraland price coils up before MANA explodes by 22%
Decentraland price is at an inflection point and will likely catalyze a massive run-up. This outlook, however, depends on how MANA bounces off the support level it is hovering around.
Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles Premium
Where next for the world's most popular currency pair? Down and then up, and for both technical and fundamental reasons detailed here.