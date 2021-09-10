In today's stream, Coach Dale said to be patient about buying Gold $1760-40 as this is an area of interest. Bitcoin still is vulnerable to trade in the &38 to 36K. SPX posted a 2 Week Reversal which may mark an important high!
EUR/USD eases from daily tops as Lagarde repeats dovish message
The EUR/USD pair has trimmed most of its intraday gains and trades around 1.1830, after ECB's Lagarde reaffirmed the central bank is “determined to provide accommodation for favourable financing conditions.”
GBP/USD nears 1.3900 despite mixed UK data
The pound is the best performer vs the greenback, with the pair trading near weekly tops, despite tepid UK GDP and Trade Balance figures. The broad dollar’s weakness adds to the bullish picture.
XAU/USD holds steady near $1,800, upside seems limited
Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the mid-European session, albeit continued with its struggle to find acceptance or build on the momentum beyond the $1,800 round-figure mark.
El Salvador adoption of big crypto sets precedent as BTC hovers at inflection point
Bitcoin price suffered a massive setback after breaching the $50,000 level on September 5. The recent flash crash pushed BTC to an inflection point where it contemplates a move to either $52,672 or $42,300.
Tesla: Why the stock is set to break $780
Tesla stock makes steady gains despite market weakness. TSLA is ready to test the $780 resistance level. Elon Musk asks workers to go super hardcore for delivery push-Reuters.