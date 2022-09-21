Gold prices are paused from a drop from the long-term inflection of $1,680 and consolidates its drop before the FOMC meetings on Friday. The Fed is expected to increases rates by 75 bps. Investors are avoiding any directional bets on the gold before FED announcements on interest rates decisions, which might influence precious metals and US dollar values.
It was expected that gold would break lower to the inflection point of $1,680, with the next market move based on the next breakout at $1,680. However, based on the negative price action from last few months, it was predicted that $1,680 would be broken and much lower prices would be realized. The formation of Ascending Broadening, which was broken 11 weeks ago, confirmed the negative price action in the gold market. A retest of Ascending broadening produced a strong sell signal at $1,800 levels, indicating that gold is headed for much lower levels.
A few months ago, the chart that was used to target lower levels was presented, indicating lower levels in the gold market. The updated chart shows that the price has broken the Ascending Broadening, and a retest of the Ascending Broadening confirms the likelihood of lower gold prices if the $1,680 inflection point is broken.
What if $1,680 inflection is broken?
If the long-term inflection points of $1,680 is breached, gold will most likely fall rapidly to much lower levels. As previously discussed, the target of ascending broadening is at $1,200-$1,300, but there are a number of levels that must be monitored and have the potential to produce a sharp bounce back to $1,680. The chart below depicts the formation of a double top with the neckline $1,680. The M-type top will be valid once this neckline is broken. The chart also shows the Ascending broadening (yellow), which was broken and retested, resulting in a sell signal.
How to trade gold during upcoming decline?
Trading gold has been extremely difficult due to the tremendous volatility caused by geopolitical uncertainty and global inflation. Because the risk is high, so is the reward. Before executing a trade, the risk of the trade must be calculated. Since prices have a 100-dollar range, traders are more likely to execute trades after gold has completed its impulsive move on short-term basis. It has been observed that many investors and traders lost money during the major decline that began with the Covid peak. That loss is due to wrong money management. We have identified two major levels for gold going forward. The first was the $1,680 inflection point, and the second was the $2,075 yearly pivot. When gold reached $2,075 and began to fall with a monthly wick, we presented our strong forecast that gold would likely break the inflection point of $1,680 to break out of this major sideways range. Things have been proceeding as expected.
The most recent trade entry was to sell at $1,760, where we anticipated a top and a massive drop below $1,680. The trade was delivered to members via email and WhatsApp, and we are currently making decisions on it. This trade was placed in anticipation of a break from the Ascending Broadening, and a retest of $1,800 was strongly bearish signal. This trade is currently profitable to the tune of $100/ounce.
Articles/Trading signals/Newsletters distributed by GoldPredictors.com have no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, or the particular needs of any visitor or subscriber. Any material distributed or published by GoldPredictors.com or its affiliates is solely for informational and educational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any financial instrument, commodity, or related securities. Plan the strategy that is most suitable for your investment. No one knows tomorrow’s price or circumstance. The intention of the writer is only to mention his thoughts and ideas that may be used as a tool for the reader. Trading Options and futures have large potential rewards, but also large potential risks.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on multi-decade lows below 0.9900
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 0.9900 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Reflecting the broad-based dollar strength ahead of the Fed's policy announcements, DXY trades at its highest level in two decades above 111.00.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.1300 as dollar gathers strength
After having spent the European session in a consolidation phase near 1.1350, GBP/USD turned south in the second half of the day and started to stretch lower toward 1.1300. The unabated dollar strength ahead of the FOMC's rate decision continues to weigh on the pair.
Gold loses bullish momentum, declines below $1,670
Gold has lost its bullish momentum in the American trading hours and retreated below $1,670. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased a large portion of its daily losses ahead of the Fed event, forcing XAU/USD to reverse its direction.
Crypto bears might take another stab due to FOMC
Bitcoin price is in a consolidative phase with no directional bias in sight. This lackluster performance has caused Ethereum, Ripple and other alts to lose their volatility.
Berkshire Hathaway Deep Dive: Sell BRK.B – price target at $200 on stock market weakness, exposure to Apple
Welcome back to our deep dive series where this time we focus on placing a value on Warren Buffet. Well, not so much the man himself, but his mind and his company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).