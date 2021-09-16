In today's stream, Coach Dale forecast for lower Gold and a new low in Silver is manifesting. The DXY remains well bid which took EURUSD to Coaches 1.1750 call.

 

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends losses after robust US retail sales

EUR/USD extends losses after robust US retail sales

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, extending its losses after US Retail Sales came out at +0.7% against -0.8% in August. ECB President Christine Lagarde said the economy is still not out of the woods. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD slides under 1.38 on robust dollar demand

GBP/USD slides under 1.38 on robust dollar demand

GBP/USD is trading under 1.38, significantly lower after US Retail Sales beat estimates by rising 0.8% in August. The UK government reshuffle passed smoothly for the pound.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD nosedives to the lowest level since August 13

XAU/USD nosedives to the lowest level since August 13

Gold continued losing ground through the early North American session and dived to the lowest level since August 13, further below the $1760 region post-US macro releases. 

Gold News

Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu ready for new bull run

Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu ready for new bull run

Shiba Inu gets listed on Binance.US, SHIB price recovers from the loss posted over the past week. The Shiba-Inu-themed token is one of the top 10 most mentioned cryptos on Twitter alongside BTC, ETH, DOGE, ADA.

Read more

AMC trades lower as CEO clarifies cryptocurrency payments

AMC trades lower as CEO clarifies cryptocurrency payments

NYSE:AMC fell by 0.97% on Wednesday and lagged other meme stocks during the session. CEO Adam Aron clarifies which cryptos AMC will accept. High profile Hollywood directors are demanding longer theatrical windows.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures