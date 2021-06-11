GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
GBPUSD in a sideways consolidation for 3 weeks from 100 month moving average support at 1.4080/60 (we bottomed exactly here yesterday) up to resistance at 1.4220/40. Trade this range while we wait for a breakout.
EURGBP topped exactly at first resistance at 8644/50 for a 50 pip scalping opportunity as we bottomed exactly at first support at 8590/80.
GBPNZD bottomed exactly at strong support at 1.9600/1.9580. Longs worked on the bounce to 1.9720 as we look for minor resistance at the May June high at 1.9770/80.
Daily analysis
GBPUSD sideways as we hold the double top high at 1.4230/40 & bottomed exactly at important 100 month moving average support at 1.4080/60 this week. A break lower is a sell signal this week initially targeting 1.4025/15.
Holding 1.4080/60 allows a recovery to minor resistance at 1.4145/55, perhaps as far as key resistance at 1.4220/40 today. A break above 1.4250 meets strong 200 week moving average resistance at 1.4290/1.4300. Shorts need stops above 1.4340.
EURGBP shorts at first resistance at 8644/50 target first support at 8590/80 for a 60 pip scalping opportunity. We bottomed exactly here. A break lower to test the May low at 8558.
First resistance again at 8644/50. Bulls now need a break above 8665 to retest 8712/19.
GBPNZD has had a great run from that big support at 1.9360/20 to the May high at 1.9770. The pair collapsed from the May high keeping the pair in a sideways range for a dip to 1.9680/70 & 10 pips from strong support at 1.9600/1.9580. Longs here today need stops below 1.9540. A break lower targets 1.6465/55.
Yesterday we bounced to 1.9720. Minor resistance at the May June high at 1.9770/80. A break higher tests the April high at 1.9820/25.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to 1.2200 amid weaker US Treasury yields, risk-on mood
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.2200 amid the US dollar’s weakness on softer Treasury yields. Dovish Fed expectations continue to persist despite hotter US inflation. The euro benefits from the ECB’s progressive economic outlook.
GBP/USD: Upside remains capped below 1.4200 on disappointing UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading below 1.4200, keeping its range intact after the UK GDP missed estimates with 2.3% in April. The cable shrugs off a softer US dollar amid a cautious sentiment ahead of the G7 meeting and fresh chatters over a delay in the UK reopening.
XAU/USD drops back below $1900, as US dollar rebounds ahead of data
Gold price has retraced below the $1900 mark once again, having tested Tuesday’s high near $1903. The latest leg down in gold price comes on the back of a tepid bounce staged by the US dollar, as the Treasury yields trim losses across the curve.
Ethereum price prepares for a bullish weekend, targeting $3,000
Ethereum price seems prime to revisit $3,000. Although ETH faces resistance at $2,300, the upswing seems imminent. A downswing below $2,000 could invalidate the bullish thesis.
Hot Inflation is warming the seat for the June FOMC
Americans are seeing the fastest price increases since their seventh-graders were born as inflation builds into the US economy from the disruptions of the pandemic lockdowns. Core CPI at 3.8% is the steepest gain in 29 years.