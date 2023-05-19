GBP/USD
Cable is consolidating after 0.6% drop on Thursday, as bears faced headwinds at 1.2400 zone, prompting some profit-taking.
Upticks seen as price adjustment ahead of fresh push lower and expected to stall under 1.2470 zone (5DMA / broken Fibo 23.6% of 1.1802/1.2679), to offer better levels for attack at strong supports at 1.2344/35 (Fibo 38.2% / top of rising daily cloud).
Bearishly aligned daily studies support scenario as 14-d momentum is still in negative territory and MA’s (5/10/20) formed multiple bear-crosses.
Caution on close above 1.2470, which would weaken bears, but lift through 1.2514 (converged 10/20DMA) is needed to confirm signal and bring bulls back to play.
Res: 1.2444; 1.2470; 1.2514; 1.2546.
Sup: 1.2391; 1.2344; 1.2335; 1.2268.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.2572
- R2 1.2533
- R1 1.2471
- PP 1.2431
-
- S1 1.2369
- S2 1.233
- S3 1.2268
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
