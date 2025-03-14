GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling struggles to benefit from upbeat mood after weak UK data

GBP/USD stays below 1.2950 after posting small losses on Thursday.

Disappointing macroeconomic data releases from the UK make it difficult for Pound Sterling to gather strength.

The near-term technical outlook highlights a loss of bullish momentum.

After closing marginally lower on Thursday, GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.2950 in the European session on Friday. Although the near-term technical outlook is yet to point to a buildup of bearish momentum, the pair could have a difficult time staging a rebound after disappointing data releases from the UK.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Euro. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.37% -0.12% 0.55% 0.37% 0.01% -0.09% 0.51% EUR 0.37% 0.22% 0.92% 0.76% 0.47% 0.25% 0.77% GBP 0.12% -0.22% 0.65% 0.50% 0.26% -0.02% 0.62% JPY -0.55% -0.92% -0.65% -0.18% -0.47% -0.72% 0.04% CAD -0.37% -0.76% -0.50% 0.18% -0.40% -0.46% 0.11% AUD -0.01% -0.47% -0.26% 0.47% 0.40% -0.22% 0.35% NZD 0.09% -0.25% 0.02% 0.72% 0.46% 0.22% 0.68% CHF -0.51% -0.77% -0.62% -0.04% -0.11% -0.35% -0.68% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed early Friday that the UK's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by 0.1% on a monthly basis in January. This reading followed the 0.4% growth recorded in December and came in below the market expectation for an expansion of 0.1%.

The ONS further reported that Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production fell by 0.9% and 1.1%, respectively, on a monthly basis. Both of these prints came in worse than analysts' estimates, weighing on Pound Sterling.

The US economic calendar will feature the University of Michigan's preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index data for March. A noticeable deterioration in consumer confidence could cause the US Dollar to come under pressure and allow GBP/USD to limit its losses.

Meanwhile, US stock index futures rise between 0.5% and 0.1% in the European session on Friday. So far, Pound Sterling has failed to benefit from improving risk mood. Nevertheless, a risk rally in the American session could hurt the USD and support GBP/USD.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD's last candle on the 4-hour chart closed below the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA). Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator retreated to 50, reflecting a lack of buyer interest.

On the downside, 1.2900 (round level, static level, mid-point of the ascending regression channel) aligns as first support before 1.2850 (static level) and 1.2800 (200-day SMA). Looking north, resistances could be spotted at 1.2970 (static level), 1.3000 (round level, static level) and 1.3040 (upper limit of the ascending channel).