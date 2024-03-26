GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling looks to extend recovery as key support holds

GBP/USD clings to small daily gains near 1.2650 in the early European session.

The pair reversed its direction after testing the 200-day SMA at 1.2600.

Next resistance for the pair is located at 1.2670-1.2680.

After testing 1.2600 at the beginning of the week, GBP/USD reversed its direction and closed in positive territory on Monday. The pair clings to small gains near 1.2650 in the early European morning on Tuesday.

In the absence of high-tier data releases and fundamental drivers, the US Dollar (USD) struggled to build on the previous week's gains. After rising nearly 1% in a two-day span ahead of the weekend, the USD Index lost 0.2% on Monday.

Early Tuesday, the modest improvement seen in risk mood makes it difficult for the USD to regain its traction. At the time of press, US stock index futures were up between 0.15% and 0.5%. A risk-positive market atmosphere could put additional weight on the USD's shoulders in the second half of the day.

Pound Sterling price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. Pound Sterling was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.30% -0.39% -0.17% -0.37% -0.01% -0.41% 0.46% EUR 0.31% -0.06% 0.14% -0.02% 0.29% -0.05% 0.76% GBP 0.38% 0.10% 0.22% 0.07% 0.37% 0.03% 0.83% CAD 0.16% -0.14% -0.22% -0.19% 0.15% -0.19% 0.61% AUD 0.34% 0.03% -0.05% 0.17% 0.31% -0.07% 0.79% JPY 0.01% -0.28% -0.27% -0.14% -0.33% -0.38% 0.48% NZD 0.32% 0.10% 0.02% 0.24% 0.04% 0.38% 0.84% CHF -0.44% -0.75% -0.83% -0.60% -0.79% -0.45% -0.76% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

The US economic docket will feature Durable Goods Orders for February, which is forecast to rise by 1.3% following the 6.2% contraction recorded in January. A negative print could hurt the USD with the immediate reaction. On the other hand, a stronger-than-expected increase could support the currency. The impact of this data, however, is likely to remain short-lived.

Later in the day, the Conference Board will release the Consumer Confidence data for March. In February, the Consumer Confidence Index declined to a three-month low of 106.7. A rebound in March could help the USD show some resilience against its rivals.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD tested the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) three times since November and it managed to stage a decisive rebound each time. On Monday, the pair started to edge higher after touching the 200-day SMA at 1.2600. Additionally, GBP/USD climbed above the 100-day SMA at 1.2630 and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rose toward 50, highlighting sellers' reluctance.

On the upside, key resistance area seems to have formed at 1.2670-1.2680 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend, 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, 50-day SMA) ahead of 1.2710 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.2750 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).

First support is located at 1.2630 (100-day SMA) before 1.2600 (200-day SMA).