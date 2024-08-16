GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could extend uptrend if it flips 1.2900 into support

GBP/USD trades at its highest level in three weeks on Friday.

Technical buyers could remain interested in case the pair clears 1.2900.

The risk perception could drive the US Dollar's valuation in the absence of high-impact data releases.

GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum and trades at its highest level in three weeks slightly below 1.2900 in the European session on Friday. In the absence of high-impact data releases, the risk perception could impact the pair's action in the second half of the day.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.63% -1.04% 1.40% -0.14% -0.95% -0.36% 0.47% EUR 0.63% -0.38% 2.03% 0.49% -0.43% 0.27% 1.14% GBP 1.04% 0.38% 2.68% 0.88% -0.05% 0.65% 1.52% JPY -1.40% -2.03% -2.68% -1.50% -2.38% -1.74% -0.94% CAD 0.14% -0.49% -0.88% 1.50% -0.86% -0.22% 0.62% AUD 0.95% 0.43% 0.05% 2.38% 0.86% 0.70% 1.55% NZD 0.36% -0.27% -0.65% 1.74% 0.22% -0.70% 0.86% CHF -0.47% -1.14% -1.52% 0.94% -0.62% -1.55% -0.86% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

On Thursday, the data from the US showed that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined by 7,000 to 227,000. Additionally, Retail Sales rose by 1% in July, surpassing the market expectation for an increase of 0.3%. Upbeat data releases provided a boost to the USD and caused GBP/USD to edge lower toward 1.2800.

As risk flows started to dominate the financial markets following the Wall Street's opening bell on Thursday, however, GBP/USD regained its traction and closed the day in positive territory.

July Housing Starts and Building Permits data will be featured in the US economic calendar alongside the University of Michigan's preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index for August. Investors are likely to ignore these figures and stay focused on the risk perception.

At the time of press, US stock index futures were up between 0.15% and 0.3%. A bullish opening in Wall Street could hurt the USD and allow GBP/USD to stretch higher. It's also worth mentioning that profit-taking and week-end flows could cause inter-market correlations to weaken heading into the weekend.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

1.2900 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest downtrend) aligns as immediate resistance before 1.2950 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement) and 1.3000 (psychological level, static level).

On the downside, first support is located at 1.2850-1.2840 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA)) ahead of 1.2800 (100-period SMA, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.2760 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).