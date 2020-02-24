GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2919

EU-UK trade talks taking centre stage ahead amid opposite views.

Light UK macroeconomic calendar left the pair in the hands of fears.

GBP/USD with the upside still limited by Brexit woes.

The GBP/USD pair was dominated by the greenback, falling to a daily low of 1.2886 on the back of fear dominating the financial world, later bouncing to recover the 1.2900 threshold as investors pared buying the overbought dollar. Meanwhile, EU-UK talks loom. Representatives from the EU have met this Monday to discuss a draft of the Union’s mandate ahead of the future relationship with the kingdom. In the UK, on the other hand, PM Johnson’s spokesman announced that the British mandate for Brexit negotiations will be published on Thursday. Each part has a different stance about what it wants from the future deal, as the UK seeks to break from EU rules while Brussels calls for a “level play field.”

The UK didn’t release macroeconomic data this Monday but will publish this Tuesday the CBI Distributive Trade Survey on realized sales for February, foreseen at 4% from 0% previously.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is closing the day in the red, technically neutral-to-bearish in the short-term, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair struggling to advance above a bearish 20 SMA, while below the larger ones. Technical indicators hover around their midlines, lacking clear directional strength. In bigger time frames, the pair retains its bearish stance and would need to recover well above 1.3000 to revert its negative stance.

Support levels:1.2880 1.2845 1.2800

Resistance levels: 1.2965 1.3000 1.3035