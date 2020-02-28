GBP/USD Forecast: Comeback on coronavirus fears? Carney, Brexit may send sterling down

- GBP/USD has been advancing amid coronavirus-linked USD weakness.
- Concerns about the disease in the UK and Brexit may send it down.
- Friday's four-hour chart is pointing to further falls.
Coronavirus may be a double-edged sword for GBP/USD bulls – while it rides higher on expectations for the Fed to cut rates, it has room to fall as the disease hits closer to home. And there's always Brexit.
Fear in financial markets about respiratory disease is reaching elevated levels. US stocks are already 10% down from the highs and bond markets are pricing an imminent rate cut in the US in March – they pointed to September only one week ago. Investors are flocking to the safety of American debt markets. The growing odds that the Federal Reserve cuts rates are weighing heavily on the dollar.
Coronavirus related headlines are coming fast and thick. Nigeria reported the first case in sub-Saharan Africa, where health systems are less efficient than in other places. The US is ramping up its tests – and that may lead to additional confirmations. While China is trying to get back normal, the global spread is causing panic.
In the UK, authorities have confirmed a total of 19 people infected – including two potentially from London, according to the Daily Telegraph. The spread of the illness to one of the world's financial capitals could wreak havoc. That is one of the reasons that coronavirus may eventually hit the pound.
And not only the Fed is set to cut interest rates. Mark Carney, the outgoing Governor of the Bank of England, has said that the institution will likely need o to downgrade its growth forecasts. His words may lay the ground for a rate cut in the UK – a decision left to Andrew Bailey, his successor. That curbs any sterling gains.
Brexit is back
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government adopted a tough stance ahead of talks with the EU on post-Brexit arrangements, due on Monday. Britain may walk out of talks if not enough progress is made by June. Moreover, London braces for a return to World Trade Organization rules – unfavorable commerce conditions for businesses.
Chief EU NEgotiator Michel Barnier – who previously sought to soften his tone – has yet to respond. Both sides disagree on following EU rules once the transition period expires at year-end. The UK left the bloc in January but retains most rights and obligations during this implementation period.
Further headlines may impact the pound.
Overall, coronavirus developments are set to continue dominating trading with occasional other news.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar remains under pressure after breaking below uptrend support. Moreover, it is capped by the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages on the four-hour chart, suffers from downside momentum – and is outside oversold conditions. The Relative Strength Index is above 30.
Support awaits at the recent low of 1.2860, closely followed by 1.2850 – the 2020 low. Further down, 1.2775 and 1.27 await it.
Resistance is at 1.2920, followed by 1.2945, 1.2980, and 1.3020 – all were stepping stones on the way down.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.10 as coronavirus crashes markets
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, hitting three-week highs as the stock market crash and rush into bonds is raising the chances of the US Fed cutting rates. Further coronavirus headlines are awaited.
GBP/USD remains pressured amid Brexit rhetoric, coronavirus headlines
GBP/USD is trading below 1.29, close to the 2020 lows as concerns about a no-trade-deal Brexit are weighing on the pound. Coronavirus-linked USD weakness is minimal in this pair.
Crypto summer will be back in the next spring
The attention of the financial world is right now on the equity segment. The force with which prices are moving down is extraordinary, with terrifying technical details such as a close below 3000 points on the S&P 500… 100 points down!
WTI erodes over 4% amid coronavirus rout, $44.35 closer
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) remains deep in the red zone so far this Friday, having hit the weakest level in 13 months at $44.97 in the last hour.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.