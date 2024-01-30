GBP/USD Forecast: Buyers hesitate as Pound Sterling fails to hold above 1.2700

- GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 in the European session on Tuesday.
- The pair could find support in case risk mood improves later in the day.
- Next technical support for GBP/USD is located at 1.2650.
GBP/USD closed the first day of the week virtually unchanged but came under modest bearish pressure early Tuesday. The pair trades below 1.2700 in the European session and the technical outlook points to a lack of buyer interest.
The cautious market stance supports the US Dollar (USD) and makes it difficult for GBP/USD to gain traction early Tuesday as investors remain concerned about a deepening conflict in the Middle East. Reflecting the sour mood, US stock index futures trade in negative territory. Meanwhile, the UK's FTSE 100 Index opened higher before retreating modestly.
In case Wall Street's main indexes turn north after the opening bell, the USD could lose its strength and help GBP/USD limit its losses.
The US economic docket will feature December JOLT Job Openings data and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, which improved to 110.7 in December from 101.0 in November, for January. An upbeat sentiment reading could help the USD find demand but investors are unlikely to take large positions ahead of the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England policy announcements on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
GBP/USD continued to stretch lower after closing the last 4-hour candle below the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA). Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the same chart declined toward 40, reflecting a build-up of bearish momentum.
On the downside, 1.2650 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as first support before 1.2600 (psychological level, static level) and 1.2560 (200-day SMA).
First resistance is located at 1.2700 (200-period SMA, 100-period SMA, 50-period SMA). If the pair stabilizes above that level, 1.2760 (static level) and 1.2780 (static level) could be seen as next hurdles.
AUD/USD stays steady post-Fed decision, markets weigh Powell’s remarks
The AUD/USD begins Thursday’s Asian session unchanging hands around 0.6566 as the US Fed decides to hold rates and opens the door to ease policy in 2024. Even though the initial reaction to the statement was muted, Fed’s Powell press conference underpinned the Greenback.
EUR/USD puts 1.0800 to the test after steady Fed
EUR/USD traded in quite a volatile fashion on Fed-day, coming under further selling pressure and challenging the 1.0800 neighbourhood after Chief Powell deemed a rate cut in March unlikely.
Gold reverses daily highs near $2050
The late bounce in US yields across the curve and the greenback forced gold prices to leave behind the earlier uptick to fresh two-week highs around the $2050 mark per troy ounce.
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse on $112.5 million hack
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has come foreward to articulate that "NO Ripple-managed wallets were compromised." Given some irresponsible speculation and reporting, I want to reiterate that NO Ripple-managed wallets were compromised.
Fed Quick Analysis: Powell only slaps investors on the wrist, risk-on reversal on the cards Premium
Markets do not like uncertainty – or the lack of confidence, which the Federal Reserve (Fed) has expressed. A deeper look at the bank's pushback reveals its weakness and could trigger a reversal.