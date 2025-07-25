GBP/USD trades in negative territory below 1.3500 after posting losses on Thursday.

The technical outlook highlights a buildup of bearish momentum in the short term.

Retail Sales in the UK rose at a softer pace than expected in June.

GBP/USD came under bearish pressure on Thursday and lost more than 0.5%, snapping a three-day winning streak in the process. The pair extends its slide on Friday and trades below 1.3500.

British Pound PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the weakest against the Euro. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.01% 0.36% 0.47% 0.30% 0.44% 0.31% 0.07% EUR -0.01% 0.39% 0.47% 0.31% 0.33% 0.30% 0.04% GBP -0.36% -0.39% 0.10% -0.10% -0.06% -0.07% -0.33% JPY -0.47% -0.47% -0.10% -0.19% -0.10% -0.17% -0.41% CAD -0.30% -0.31% 0.10% 0.19% 0.18% 0.01% -0.26% AUD -0.44% -0.33% 0.06% 0.10% -0.18% -0.03% -0.25% NZD -0.31% -0.30% 0.07% 0.17% -0.01% 0.03% -0.24% CHF -0.07% -0.04% 0.33% 0.41% 0.26% 0.25% 0.24% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The renewed US Dollar (USD) strength weighed on GBP/USD on Thursday. The US Department of Labor reported that the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits declined to 217,000 in the week ending July 19 from 221,000 in the previous week. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 227,000. Additionally, the S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) improved to 54.6 (preliminary) in July from 52.9 in June, reflecting an ongoing expansion in the private sector's business activity, at an accelerating pace.

Meanwhile, the EUR/GBP cross rose more than 0.3% on Thursday as the Euro benefited from the European Central Bank's (ECB) cautious tone on policy-easing. EUR/GBP preserves its bullish momentum and trades at its highest level since early April above 0.8700 on Friday, suggesting that the Euro continues to capture capital outflows out of Pound Sterling.

Early Friday, the UK's Office for National Statistics reported that Retail Sales rose by 0.9% on a monthly basis in June. This reading followed the 2.8% decrease recorded in May but came in worse than the market expectation for an increase of 1.2%, making it difficult for GBP/USD to stage a rebound.

In the second half of the day, Durable Goods Orders data for June will be the only data featured in the US economic calendar. Nevertheless, this data is unlikely to have a long-lasting impact on the USD's valuation.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD broke below the 100-period and the 200-period Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) on the 4-hour chart and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator dropped below 40, pointing to a bearish tilt in the near term.

In case GBP/USD confirms 1.3470 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest uptrend) as resistance, 1.3400 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) could be seen as the next support level before 1.3340. On the upside, resistance levels could be spotted at 1.3520 (100-period SMA) and 1.3540-1.3550 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 200-period SMA).