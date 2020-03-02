GBP/USD Forecast: Bearish ahead of Brexit negotiations, UK/US PMIs eyed for some impetus

- GBP/USD witnessed some selling on Friday amid persistent Brexit-related uncertainties.
- Broad-based USD weakness helped find some support/bounce off multi-month lows.
- Investors look forward to UK/US PMI print, UK-EU trade negotiations for a fresh impetus.
The GBP/USD pair came under some aggressive selling pressure during the second half of Friday's trading action and tumbled to 4-1/2 month lows amid persistent uncertainty about the future UK-EU trade relationship. It is worth recalling that the EU's mandate on the post-Brexit negotiations emphasized on the need for a 'level playing field' and turned down prospects for the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Canada-style trade deal. On the other hand, the UK threatened to walk away from trade talks on WTO rules in June unless there is the "broad outline" of an agreement.
Brexit uncertainties might continue to cap
This coupled with an intraday US dollar bounce aggravated the selling pressure and dragged the pair to its lowest level since October 16, around the 1.2725 region. The greenback, however, failed to preserve its attempted recovery move, rather met with some fresh supply after the Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank will "act as appropriate" to support the economy and offset the risks posed by the coronavirus epidemic. This eventually assisted the pair to rebound nearly 100 pips and finally settle with only modest losses, above the 1.2800 round-figure mark.
The USD bulls remained on the defensive on the first day of a new trading week – in the wake of the second coronavirus-led death in the US – and continued lending some support to the major. Market participants now look forward to the release of final UK Manufacturing PMI for a fresh impetus. Meanwhile, the key focus will be on the first formal meeting between the UK chief negotiator, David Frost, and his EU counterpart, Michel Barnier. Given that investors do not expect any major break through at this initial stage of negotiations, fresh developments should play a key role in influencing the sentiment surrounding the British pound and infuse some volatility.
Later during the early North-American session, the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI will also be looked upon for contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair on Friday broke below a two-month-old descending trend-channel and the set-up supports prospects for a further near-term downside. Hence, any subsequent positive move towards the 1.2875-80 region might still be seen as an opportunity to initiate fresh bearish positions.
That said, a sustained move above the mentioned barrier, leading to a subsequent strength beyond the 1.2900 handle might negate the negative outlook and set the stage for a move towards reclaiming the key 1.30 psychological mark. The latter coincides with 50-day SMA and should act as a key pivotal point for the pair’s next leg of a directional move.
On the flip side, weakness back below the 1.2800 round-figure mark might continue to find some support near the 1.2775-65 region, which if broken will reaffirm the bearish bias and set the stage for a slide towards challenging the 1.2700 round-figure mark. The pair then might accelerate the fall further towards testing its next major support near the 1.2645 horizontal zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD falls off 1.28 as BOE pledges coronavirus stimulus
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.28 as the BOE pledged to take all steps to protect stability. Earlier, cable rose in response to the Fed's announcement of help to markets. PMIs are eyed.
EUR/USD nears 1.11 on Fed, German stimulus hopes in response to coronavirus
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.11, the highest since early February, rising amid USD weakness The Fed is expected to cut interest rates in response to the coronavirus crisis. US yields are at record lows. Germany may also loosen its spending rules.
Forex Today: Potential coordinated coronavirus action cheered, critical US data eyed, Gold glitters again
Markets are trying to recover after fears from the coronavirus outbreak triggered a massive selloff last week. The Federal Reserve's extraordinary message – in which it hinted at cutting rates – on Friday and Monday's similar message from the Bank of Japan are sending stocks higher.
Gold: Off session highs, inverted hammer on 1H
Gold has pulled back to $1,594 per Oz, having hit a session high of $1,606 at 01:25 GMT. The pullback in the safe-haven metal could be associated with the risk recovery in the equity markets and could be extended further, as bearish signs have emerged on the hourly (1H) chart.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.