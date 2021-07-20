The GBP/USD is at critical support. Historical buyers are exactly in the zone 1.3565-1.3623. We should see a continuation to the upside if the price gets a bullish momentum.

1.3600-50 is the POC. Multiple swing points could switch momentum to the upside. Targets are 1.3770 all the way towards 1.4115 if the price stays above 1.3550. However, if the price drops below 1.3550 watch for a move towards 1.3393.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

