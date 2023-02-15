The GBP/USD pair crashed in the short term as the DXY rallied. The fundamentals drove the price in the last few days. It’s trading at 1.2085 at the time of writing and it seems very heavy despite temporary rebounds or sideways movements. Fundamentally, the UK reported lower inflation than expected in January. Later, the US Retail Sales and Core Retail Sales could really shake the price.
Technically, as long as it stays under the downtrend line, the bias remains bearish. The uptrend line is seen as the next downside target. Breaking below this dynamic support activates more declines at least towards the demand zone.
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
