The BoE responded to stronger economic conditions and slowed the pace of its QE programme at its policy meeting. Employment numbers in Canada and the US nonfarm payrolls were far short of expectations. Is the US recovery sputtering? This week’s inflation and retail sales numbers may help provide an answer.
In the eurozone, manufacturing continues to show strong growth. German Manufacturing PMI shined with a reading of 66.2 and the eurozone at 62.9 points.
In the UK, PMIs for manufacturing, services and construction all came in above the 60-level, well into expansionary territory. A reading above the 50-level indicates growth.
The Bank of England slowed the pace of QE, from 4.4 billion pounds a week to 3.3 billion, but stressed that this was not a tightening of policy. The bank maintained interest rates at a record low of 0.10%.
Canada’s employment numbers for May were much worse than expected. The economy shed 207.1 thousand jobs, compared to the consensus of a loss of 160.5 thousand. Unemployment jumped to 8.1%, up from 7.5% and above the forecast of 7.8%.
In the US, manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace in April, as the ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to 60.7, down from 64.7. It was a similar story for business activity, as the ISM Services PMI slowed to 62.7, down from 63.7. Both PMIs missed their estimates.
The market was looking for a blowout report from nonfarm payrolls for April, with an estimate of 990 thousand. Some analysts had even predicted a print of two million, but in the end, the economy created just 266 thousand jobs. Unemployment rose to 6.1%, up from 5.8% and above the estimate of 6.0%. There was a silver lining, as wage growth climbed 0.7%, rebounding from -0.1% and above the forecast of 0.0%.
- UK GDP: Wednesday, 6:00. The economy grew by 1.0% in Q4, but a downturn is expected in the first quarter, with a consensus of -1.6%.
- German CPI: Wednesday, 6:00. The initial estimate for the April report came in at 0.7%, and the final reading is expected to confirm the initial release.
- US Inflation Report: Wednesday, 12:30. Inflation in the US has moved higher, but the Fed insists that it is only temporary and has stuck to its dovish monetary policy. Headline inflation rose to 0.6% in March but is expected to slow to 0.2% for April.
- ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts: Friday, 11:30. The ECB minutes will provide details of the April policy meeting. The central bank remains in dovish mode, and investors will be looking for any clues as to future monetary policy.
- US Retail Sales: Friday, 12:30. Retail sales exploded in March, as the headline reading jumped 9.8%. The consensus for the April headline reading stands at just 0.8%.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Demand for high-yielding assets likely to continue
The EUR/USD pair reached1.2171 last Friday, its highest since March 1, closing the week a few pips below such a high. Wall Street reached all-time highs, while US government bond yields plunged. EUR/USD is overbought but still has room to extend its advance.
GBP/USD flirts with three-week high near 1.4000 as Scottish elections, Brexit test buyers
GBP/USD needs strong push to keep Friday’s biggest jump since April 19, trying to stay positive of late. Nicola Sturgeon wins Scottish election but SNP needs majority for second referendum. Exporters from UK freeports face tariffs to 23 countries following fresh post-Brexit trade agreements.
Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case
Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq: Can the Fed pump anymore after weak jobs report
Well, that was an interesting jobs report. Not too many people were forecasting that one. Just in case you missed it NFP were forecast to come in around the 1 million jobs gained but instead the US only added 266k.