RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls eye 0.6660 resistance confluence and RBA Interest Rate Decision
AUD/USD bulls take a breather around 0.6620, making rounds to a two-week high amid Tuesday’s sluggish session as Aussie pair traders await the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Interest Rate Decision. The quote remains sidelined after rising in the last three consecutive days.
EUR/USD cautiously cheers hawkish ECB bias above 1.0700, German Factory Orders, EU Retail Sales eyed
EUR/USD grinds higher past 1.0700, mildly bid near 1.0715, as it struggles to cheer the broad US Dollar pullback, as well as the hawkish European Central Bank (ECB) concerns ahead of the mid-ties EU data on early Tuesday.
Gold retreats from $1,960 amid sluggish markets
Gold takes offers to refresh intraday low near $1,959 as it reverses the week-start gains amid a sluggish Asian session on Tuesday. A light calendar joins the absence of the Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers’ speeches due to the pre-FOMC blackout period to restrict the catalysts of late.
Apple staying mum on Metaverse at WWDC wipes out Metaverse tokens’ value by 10%
Apple recently hosted the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), where it was expected to kickstart the Metaverse hype again. However, with the anticipation going through the roof, the opposite happened when the company with the biggest market cap failed to talk about the virtual world.
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: AUD/USD ready for another hike? Premium
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is set to announce its monetary policy decision on Tuesday, June 6 at 04:30 GMT. The market consensus is for the central bank to keep its monetary policy unchanged.