Watch the video for the key trading levels for the week ahead for USD/CAD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY, EUR/GBP, NZD/JPY, and NZD/USD.
AUD/USD jumps above 0.6550 as US Dollar meets fresh supply
AUD/USD is rebounding above 0.6550, inspired by the renewed sell-off in the US Dollar across the board. The Aussie is capitalizing on falling US Treasury bond yields, in the wake of the US debt deal progress but US-Sino woes could cap the upside. US data is next in focus.
USD/JPY falling hard to test 140.00, tracking USD, yields lower
USD/JPY is correcting sharply from a six-month high near 141.00, testing 140.00 in Asian trading. The pair is falling on the back of renewed weakness in the US Dollar and the US Treasury bond yields. Upbeat Japanese jobs data also weigh on the pair.
Gold bears stay hopeful amid hardships for US debt ceiling deal
Gold price marks a zigzag move around the daily bottom near $1,940 as bears keep the reins, even with minor losses, amid the mid-Asia session on Tuesday. The precious metal bears the burden of the markets’ rush towards risk safety, which in turn underpins the US Dollar.
Ethereum co-founder Buterin launches experimental city in Montenegro, Ex-Coinbase CTO Balaji among attendees
Almost 200 key players in the crypto playing, big pharma, politics, and academia returned home the past weekend after over two months in Zuzalu, an experimental "pop-up city community" conceived by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.
Five key factors shaping US Dollar trading this week
The US dollar is in the midst of a week filled with pivotal events. Together, these fundamental drivers hold the key to understanding the potential shifts in the US dollar's performance throughout the week.