Watch the video for the key trading levels for the week ahead for AUD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/JPY, and GBP/USD.
EUR/USD extends rally to 1.0950 as USD selloff continues
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced to the 1.0950 area during the American trading hours on Friday. The US Dollar stays under persistent selling pressure following the disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls data, fuelling the pair's rally ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD rises two fresh two-week high above 1.2800
GBP/USD climbed to its highest level in two weeks above 1.2800 on Friday. Following a mixed reaction to the US June jobs report, which showed an increase of 209,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls, the USD came under heavy selling pressure, boosting the pair.
Gold recovers above $1,930 after US jobs data
Gold price turned north and advanced beyond $1,930 ahead of the weekend. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated toward 4% following the disappointing NFP reading and the USD started to weaken against rivals, helping XAU/USD gain traction.
SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit: Attorney says Ripple will appeal to the Supreme Court if it loses
XRP holder community is speculating about the outcome of the SEC lawsuit. An XRP holder asked for pro-XRP attorney John Deaton’s opinion on what to expect if SEC wins the lawsuit against Ripple.
Alibaba stock shares tick higher as Chinese government clears way for license, IPO
BABA stock has advanced 3.4% in Friday’s premarket after news emerged in the Asian session that Chinese regulators are close to handing affiliate Ant Group a large fine that will allow it to move on from an era of scrutiny and once again attempt to go public.